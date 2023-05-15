Trans Woman Made to Use Men’s Locker Room Sues Yoga Studio For $5M
Ali Miles alleges the studio caused her shame, humiliation and frustration
A transgender woman filed a $5 million discrimination lawsuit against a yoga studio alleging the staff made her use the men's locker room, as first reported by The Daily Beast.
In the lawsuit, filed Monday, Ali Miles said she had used the women’s locker room after discussing her gender identity with the manager of Chelsea Traditional Hot Yoga in Manhattan. When Miles used the locker room, other patrons “complained and yelled” about her presence and “demanded” she leave, according to the lawsuit.
Miles alleges the yoga studio staff “refused to allow” her to use the women’s locker room, and told her to use the men’s locker room with men present in it. The lawsuit says this made her “suffer shame, humiliation, and frustration.”
New York state’s human rights law forbids discrimination based on gender identity or expression in places of “public accommodation,” which the lawsuit argues applies to the yoga studio’s locker room.
The studio does not have single-occupancy bathrooms or locker rooms, according to the lawsuit.
