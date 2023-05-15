The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Trans Woman Made to Use Men’s Locker Room Sues Yoga Studio For $5M

    Ali Miles alleges the studio caused her shame, humiliation and frustration

    Published |Updated
    Monique Merrill
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    A transgender woman filed a $5 million discrimination lawsuit against a yoga studio alleging the staff made her use the men's locker room, as first reported by The Daily Beast.

    In the lawsuit, filed Monday, Ali Miles said she had used the women’s locker room after discussing her gender identity with the manager of Chelsea Traditional Hot Yoga in Manhattan. When Miles used the locker room, other patrons “complained and yelled” about her presence and “demanded” she leave, according to the lawsuit.

    Miles alleges the yoga studio staff “refused to allow” her to use the women’s locker room, and told her to use the men’s locker room with men present in it. The lawsuit says this made her “​​suffer shame, humiliation, and frustration.”

    New York state’s human rights law forbids discrimination based on gender identity or expression in places of “public accommodation,” which the lawsuit argues applies to the yoga studio’s locker room.

    Read More

    The studio does not have single-occupancy bathrooms or locker rooms, according to the lawsuit.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.