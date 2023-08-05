Trans Woman Informs Court Her Ex Keeps Her Testicles in His Refrigerator; She Wants Them Back - The Messenger
Trans Woman Informs Court Her Ex Keeps Her Testicles in His Refrigerator; She Wants Them Back

Battle ends up in Michigan small claims court

Published |Updated
Mary Papenfuss
Arturbo/Getty Images

A transgender woman is currently battling in a Michigan courtroom to recover her surgically removed testicles, which she reportedly claims are being kept by her former partner in the refrigerator of his home.

Brianna Kingsley, 40, filed a handwritten legal claim and affidavit in a Pontiac court on Thursday, alleging that her ex, 37-year-old William Wojciechowski, is refusing to return the testicles, which were surgically removed as part of Kingsley's gender transition surgery, the Detroit News reported Friday.

Kingsley demanded the return of her "human remains" and $6,500 in damages, which is the maximum allowed in Pontiac's 50th District Court small claims division, where she filed the legal action.

"Defendant retains possession of my surgically extracted testicles, preserved in (a) Mason jar, kept in (the) fridge next to the eggs," her affidavit reads. "Demand immediate return of my human remains specimen and damages of $6,500."

Read More

Wojciechowski complained to the Detroit News that Kingsley already "took everything she wanted" from his apartment eight months ago when they broke up.

He also alleged that Kingsley has been harassing him since the breakup, threatening to hurt him and showing up at his workplace.

Wojciechowski obtained an order of protection against Kingsley late last year, which was viewed by the Detroit News.

Under the terms of the order, which remains in effect for a year, Kingsley is barred from purchasing a firearm and cannot initiate contact with her ex, according to the News.

Asked whether he's going to defy Kingsley's demands for the testicles, Wojciechowski told the newspaper: "I don't owe her anything."

