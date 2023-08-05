Trans Woman Informs Court Her Ex Keeps Her Testicles in His Refrigerator; She Wants Them Back

A transgender woman is currently battling in a Michigan courtroom to recover her surgically removed testicles, which she reportedly claims are being kept by her former partner in the refrigerator of his home.
Brianna Kingsley, 40, filed a handwritten legal claim and affidavit in a Pontiac court on Thursday, alleging that her ex, 37-year-old William Wojciechowski, is refusing to return the testicles, which were surgically removed as part of Kingsley's gender transition surgery, the Detroit News reported Friday.
Kingsley demanded the return of her "human remains" and $6,500 in damages, which is the maximum allowed in Pontiac's 50th District Court small claims division, where she filed the legal action.
"Defendant retains possession of my surgically extracted testicles, preserved in (a) Mason jar, kept in (the) fridge next to the eggs," her affidavit reads. "Demand immediate return of my human remains specimen and damages of $6,500."
- ‘The Challenge’ Star Marie Roda Announces Her Pregnancy
- Woman Says Two Gay Resorts Refused to Serve Her Because she is a Woman
- Woman Shot 5 Times By Her Ex Says He Just Couldn’t Handle That It Was Over
- Artist Behind Iconic NYC Subway Voice Discovers Identity As Trans Woman
- Caroline Calloway — the Influencer Who Scammed Her Way Into Stardom — Fires Back in New Memoir At the Ex-Best Friend Who Sparked Her Downfall
Wojciechowski complained to the Detroit News that Kingsley already "took everything she wanted" from his apartment eight months ago when they broke up.
He also alleged that Kingsley has been harassing him since the breakup, threatening to hurt him and showing up at his workplace.
Wojciechowski obtained an order of protection against Kingsley late last year, which was viewed by the Detroit News.
Under the terms of the order, which remains in effect for a year, Kingsley is barred from purchasing a firearm and cannot initiate contact with her ex, according to the News.
Asked whether he's going to defy Kingsley's demands for the testicles, Wojciechowski told the newspaper: "I don't owe her anything."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews
- Woman Sounds Alarm in Viral TikTok About Vacation ‘Scam’ That Cost Her $17,000News
- Beloved Maryland Teacher Disappears on Daily Walk Around NeighborhoodNews