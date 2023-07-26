Trans Men Apply To Compete for Miss Italy Title After Pageant Rejects Contestants Who Weren’t ‘Women From Birth’ - The Messenger
Trans Men Apply To Compete for Miss Italy Title After Pageant Rejects Contestants Who Weren’t ‘Women From Birth’

Over 100 transgender men have entered the competition so far

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Over 100 transgender men have entered the Miss Italy pageant.Aleksandr Zubkov/Getty Images

Transgender men are entering the Miss Italy pageant to take a stand against the competition's ban on transgender women.

Earlier this month, Patrizia Mirigliani, the official patron of Miss Italy, declared that the pageant will not be updating their rules that prevent transgender women from participating.

Speaking to Italian radio station Radio Cusano, Mirigliani stated that Miss Italy would only allow “women from birth” to compete. She further clarified that the pageant would not be jumping on the “glittery bandwagon of trans activism.”

On July 8, transgender model Rikkie Valerie Kollé won the title of Miss Netherlands. When asked about the trailblazing win, Mirigliani dismissed it as a publicity stunt.

“Lately, beauty pageants have been trying to make headlines by using strategies that I think are a bit absurd," she said.

According to Gay Community News, over 100 transgender men have entered the pageant in response to Mirigliani's comments.

One of the transgender males who entered, Elia Bonci, announced on Instagram that they had signed up for the pageant and urged others to do the same.

"This statement, unfortunately, excludes trans women. However, not being clear (and obviously being totally confused between birth-based sex, gender identity, and everything transgender-related), it still allows trans men and individuals of color who were assigned female at birth to sign up. For this reason, I invite all trans individuals who feel inclined to submit their candidacy," he said.

