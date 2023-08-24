Trans Faculty at Florida Colleges Can Now Be Fired If They Use a Restroom That Aligns With Their Gender Identity
The new rules come after the state made it illegal for transgender school employees and students to use a restroom or locker room that aligns with their gender identity but not their sex assigned at birth
State college employees in Florida can now be fired if they use a bathroom or changing room that doesn’t correspond with their gender assigned at birth, state education officials decided Wednesday.
The new rules come after Florida made it illegal for transgender school employees and students to use a restroom or locker room that aligns with their gender identity but not their sex assigned at birth.
The Florida Board of Education approved the harsh penalties on Wednesday as part of GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis’s crusade against LGBTQ+ rights in the Sunshine State. It applies to the Florida College System, which according to its 2022 Fact Book has more than 640,000 students and almost 40,000 faculty members.
For a “first offense,” colleges are told they "may utilize a progressive discipline process that includes verbal warnings, written reprimands, suspension without pay, and termination."
A second offense "must result in a termination," the rules say. "Nothing in this rule prohibits an institution from immediately terminating an employee for such a violation," the board also wrote.
Under the new rules, colleges must also keep careful records of each violation.
The new rules were condemned by LGBTQ+ advocates in the state, who said the regulations seem to be an attempt to bar transgender people from being members of the Florida College System community.
“What is a trans personnel person supposed to do if they need to use the restroom and there’s no unisex facility?” Carlos Guillermo Smith, senior policy adviser at Equality Florida, said during the board meeting, according to Higher Education Dive. “They’re going to face termination? They’re going to be routed out of the Florida College System? Why?”
