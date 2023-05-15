Train Intercom System Used to Play Hitler Speech For Unsuspecting Passengers

Train passengers in Austria were shocked when a recording of an Adolf Hitler speech was played over the intercom.

The incident happened on a train running from Bregenz to Vienna, the Austrian news agency APA reported on Monday.

Two people, who were not identified, also blasted the “Heil Hitler” Nazi salute via the train’s intercom several times. The authorities tracked them down by analyzing video from the train cameras.

Spreading Nazi propaganda is a criminal offense in Austria.

Authorities also believe the suspects pulled off two other intercom incidents on trains last week running from St. Poeltan to Vienna.

The suspects allegedly opened the train conductors’ intercom cabins with a key all train employees own, and then played the recordings, APA reported.

David Stoegmueller, a Green Party MP, was on the train.

"We heard two episodes," he told the BBC. "First there was 30 seconds of a Hitler speech, and then I heard 'Sieg Heil'."

Stoegmueller said he had received an email from a man who was on the train with a concentration camp survivor. "She was crying," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.