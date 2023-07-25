‘Tragic Loss’: Officials Release Names of 3 Marines Found Dead at North Carolina Gas Station
Lance Corporals Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, Merax C. Dockery and Ivan R. Garcia, both 23, were found nonresponsive in a car on Sunday
The three U.S. Marines who were found dead Sunday at a gas station in North Carolina have been identified as the investigation into the deaths continues.
The U.S. Marine Corps said in a statement that the victims were Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, of Madison, Wisconsin; Merax C. Dockery, 23, of Pottawatomie, Oklahoma; and Ivan R. Garcia, 23, of Naples, Florida.
The three Marine lance corporals stationed at Camp Lejeune were found nonresponsive in a privately owned car in Hampstead, N.C., at 9:05 a.m. Sunday, the Marine Corps said. They were pronounced dead the same day.
- Three US Marines Found Dead in Car Near Camp Lejeune (Exclusive)
- 3 Camp Lejeune Marines Found Dead in a Car ‘Looked Like They Were Asleep,’ Police Told Family (Exclusive)
- 3 Camp Lejeune Marines Found in Car Died From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning: Sheriff
- Sister’s Last Words to Camp Lejeune Marine Found Dead: ‘I Can’t Wait for You to Be Home’ (Exclusive)
- 3 Dead in ‘Horrific and Tragic’ Crime Spree in Nottingham, England
They "looked like they were asleep," Dockery's sister Genesis told The Messenger, citing authorities.
"My deepest sympathy and condolences are extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg, Lance Cpl. Dockery and Lance Cpl. Garcia," Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams, commanding general of the 2nd Marine Logistics Group, said in a statement.
"Our focus is providing the necessary resources and support to those impacted by their tragic loss as they navigate this extremely difficult time.”
Sgt. Chester Ward of the Pender County Sheriff’s Department told the local Port City Daily that “there’s nothing to believe it to be foul play or anything" and his department is awaiting the autopsy reports.
The Marine Corps said that the “circumstances surrounding their deaths are currently under investigation” by the sheriff’s office, but did not provide more information.
It was not immediately clear who owned the car where the three Marines were found. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the Marines after responding to a missing person call. One of three Marines was the person reported missing.
Correction: This article has been updated with the correct image of Tanner Kaltenberg. A previous version of this article included a photo of a different person. We regret the error.
