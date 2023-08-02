Video Shows Goldman Sachs Analyst Walking Possibly Moments Before His Tragic Demise in NYC Waterway

A Goldman Sachs analyst was recorded on surveillance video walking away from a New York City concert venue before he was found dead in a nearby waterway, according to a local TV outlet.

John Castic, 27, can be seen striding steadily along a sidewalk and past a food truck in the nighttime clip posted online by PIX11.

Castic was wearing a short-sleeved, collared shirt, slim khaki pants and white sneakers at the time.

The young man disappeared around 3 a.m. Saturday after leaving a performance by the electronic dance music band Zeds Ded at Brooklyn Mirage in East Williamsburg.

The outdoor concert and festival site is located in an industrial area that's not served by public transportation and is desolate after dark.

On Tuesday, the police pulled Castic's body from a section of Newtown Creek known as English Kills on Tuesday morning after someone spotted it floating there around 11 a.m.

Castic's father, Jeffrey Castic, told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that his son's "wallet and phone were found on him" and that the fatal incident "appears to have been death by misadventure."

"He was so smart but, in the end, he did something dumb, and it cost him," Jeffrey Castic said.

"We think he might have been impaired, we do not know, and it was just a lapse of judgment."

An investigation is ongoing, a police spokesperson told The Messenger on Wednesday morning.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner didn't immediately respond to an inquiry regarding the cause of Castic's death.

Castic, who graduated from DePaul University, had worked as a senior analyst for Goldman Sachs for about a year. Goldman CEO David Solomon paid tribute to the young analyst as a "dedicated, driven" employee.

His death came after Karl Clemente, 27, was also found dead in the same waterway after he was reportedly denied entry to Brooklyn Mirage on June 11 because he appeared intoxicated.