Trader Joe’s Says it Will Not Sell Groceries Online

The national grocery store Trader Joe's built its brand on in-store shopping. It calls employees crew members and dubs the thrill of customers finding new products a core part of the experience.
And the company said this week it plans to continue its focus on in person shopping only.
On the May 15th episode of the company's weekly Inside Trader Joe's podcast, co-hosts Tara Miller and Matt Sloan explained why going digital and offering online shopping isn't part of their plan.
"The store is our brand," Miller said.
"We love being a real place," Sloan added. "Not just because it's where we started, but because we're good at it."
Trader Joe's started as a local grocer in Southern California in 1967. Founder Joseph Coulombe sold to the family behind the Aldi supermarket chain in 1979, according to The Chicago Tribune. Since then, the neighborhood market has grown to have hundreds of locations across 43 US states.
Sloan said on the podcast that Trader Joe's business is equally reliant on three factors: customers, crew and products.
He said the experience makes the brand, and that experience wouldn't be the same if you were shopping online.
The "treasure hunt" and ability to find products that you may not have known existed is what sets the store apart from competitors, Miller said.
This element of excitement and perceived scarcity of a product (the company has been known to often release new items and discontinue others) also aid in getting customers to buy more during each visit than they may have anticipated, CNBC Make It reported in 2020.
When shopping online, Miller said, it's more of a get-only-what-you-came-for transaction.
Miller said online ordering and delivery would affect Trader Joe's bottom line. Shipping, trucks, warehouses dedicated to servicing individual homes and other aspects of online shopping all have costs that the company would have to take on.
Sloan agreed, adding that he believes consumers have an incomplete understanding of how online ordering operates. "Free shipping doesn't really exist," he said.
Anything outside of the current model, Matt says, would "only just add cost" for everyone involved — including the customer — as the company isn't set up for, nor does he think it would be good at, offering a different type of experience.
So when it comes to straying from the brick-and-mortar setup, the co-hosts say it's not happening for Trader Joe's.
