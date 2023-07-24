Trader Joe’s Recalls Cookies That May Contain Rocks

Trader Joe’s on Friday issued an apology after announcing a recall of two of their cookie products, saying they might contain rocks.

In an announcement, the grocery store chain said the recall affects some of its Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies.

The Almond Windmill Cookies with sell-by dates ranging from October 19 to October 21 are affected, as are the Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with sell-by dates from October 17 to October 21.

The affected cookie products. Trader Joe's

All products that were potentially affected have been removed from store shelves and “destroyed,” Trader Joe’s said, warning customers not to eat them and return them to stores in exchange for a full refund.

