TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)
Trader Joe’s Recalls Cookies That May Contain Rocks
Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies are hit with recall
JWPlayer
Trader Joe’s on Friday issued an apology after announcing a recall of two of their cookie products, saying they might contain rocks.
In an announcement, the grocery store chain said the recall affects some of its Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies.
The Almond Windmill Cookies with sell-by dates ranging from October 19 to October 21 are affected, as are the Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with sell-by dates from October 17 to October 21.
Read More
- Trader Joe’s Falafel ‘May Contain Rocks’ in Third Recall of the Week
- Trader Joe’s Broccoli Cheddar Soup Recalled Over Bugs
- Hepatitis A Linked to Recalled Frozen Strawberries at Costco, Trader Joes
- Not-so-Fresh: Frozen Fruit Products from Target, Trader Joe’s, Aldi Recalled
- Trader Joe’s Says it Will Not Sell Groceries Online
All products that were potentially affected have been removed from store shelves and “destroyed,” Trader Joe’s said, warning customers not to eat them and return them to stores in exchange for a full refund.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews