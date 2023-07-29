Trader Joe’s Falafel ‘May Contain Rocks’ in Third Recall of the Week - The Messenger
Trader Joe’s Falafel ‘May Contain Rocks’ in Third Recall of the Week

Customers are urged not to eat the product, and return it to the store for a full refund

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Trader Joe’s Fully Cooked FalafelTrader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s has issued a recall on a falafel product it says “may contain rocks” — after pulling two cookie products from shelves for the same problem last week, and pulling a soup earlier this week that “may contain insects.”

Trader Joe’s issued the recall for its Fully Cooked Falafel product on Friday, saying the product “may contain rocks.”

On Thursday, the company issued a recall for its Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup, saying the product “may contain insects.”

On July 21, the company recalled its Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, due to also possibly containing rocks.

The grocery chain said the impacted falafel product, sold in 33 states, has been removed from its stores and destroyed. 

“If you purchased or received any donations of Fully Cooked Falafel, please do not eat them,” the company said in its recall announcement. “We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.”

The broccoli soup recall was first implemented on July 10, and around 11,000 units of the 20-ounce soup were impacted. The products were distributed in Florida, California, Illinois, Texas, Washington, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

Customers who bought Almond Windmill Cookies with sell-by dates from October 19-21 and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with sell-by dates from October 17-21 were told not to eat the product and return them to the store for a full refund.

