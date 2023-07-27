Trader Joe’s Broccoli Cheddar Soup Recalled Over Bugs - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Trader Joe’s Broccoli Cheddar Soup Recalled Over Bugs

Just last week, the company pulled two varieties of cookies from its shelves after finding that they may contain rocks

Published |Updated
Rachel Askinasi
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar SoupTrader Joe's

The company behind Trader Joe's Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup has issued a recall of the product because it may contain bugs.

Winter Gardens Quality Foods is voluntarily pulling the soup because of insects found in the frozen broccoli florets, according to a report from the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall was first implemented on July 10 and affects nearly 11,000 units of the soup, which comes in 20-ounce, film-sealed plastic containers and was distributed in Florida, California, Illinois, Texas, Washington, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

Trader Joe's has been at the center of several recalls lately.

Read More

On Friday, the boutique grocer recalled two cookie varieties after the company found rocks in the products. And on July 18, the FDA announced that there had been 10 reported cases of hepatitis A linked to potentially contaminated frozen organic strawberries sold at several stores including Trader Joe's.

A representative for Trader Joe's didn't immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment regarding the broccoli cheddar soup. Winter Gardens Quality Foods could not be reached for comment.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.