Trader Joe’s Broccoli Cheddar Soup Recalled Over Bugs

The company behind Trader Joe's Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup has issued a recall of the product because it may contain bugs.
Winter Gardens Quality Foods is voluntarily pulling the soup because of insects found in the frozen broccoli florets, according to a report from the Food and Drug Administration.
The recall was first implemented on July 10 and affects nearly 11,000 units of the soup, which comes in 20-ounce, film-sealed plastic containers and was distributed in Florida, California, Illinois, Texas, Washington, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.
Trader Joe's has been at the center of several recalls lately.
- Trader Joe’s Falafel ‘May Contain Rocks’ in Third Recall of the Week
- Trader Joe’s Recalls Cookies That May Contain Rocks
- Hepatitis A Linked to Recalled Frozen Strawberries at Costco, Trader Joes
- Not-so-Fresh: Frozen Fruit Products from Target, Trader Joe’s, Aldi Recalled
- Customer Discovers Live Snake in Bag of Broccoli at Supermarket
On Friday, the boutique grocer recalled two cookie varieties after the company found rocks in the products. And on July 18, the FDA announced that there had been 10 reported cases of hepatitis A linked to potentially contaminated frozen organic strawberries sold at several stores including Trader Joe's.
A representative for Trader Joe's didn't immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment regarding the broccoli cheddar soup. Winter Gardens Quality Foods could not be reached for comment.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech