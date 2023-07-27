Trader Joe’s Broccoli Cheddar Soup Recalled Over Bugs

The company behind Trader Joe's Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup has issued a recall of the product because it may contain bugs.

Winter Gardens Quality Foods is voluntarily pulling the soup because of insects found in the frozen broccoli florets, according to a report from the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall was first implemented on July 10 and affects nearly 11,000 units of the soup, which comes in 20-ounce, film-sealed plastic containers and was distributed in Florida, California, Illinois, Texas, Washington, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

Trader Joe's has been at the center of several recalls lately.

On Friday, the boutique grocer recalled two cookie varieties after the company found rocks in the products. And on July 18, the FDA announced that there had been 10 reported cases of hepatitis A linked to potentially contaminated frozen organic strawberries sold at several stores including Trader Joe's.

A representative for Trader Joe's didn't immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment regarding the broccoli cheddar soup. Winter Gardens Quality Foods could not be reached for comment.