Toxic Red Tide Returns to California, People Urged to Stay Out of Water
'It’s alarming to see an algae outbreak of this size in the Bay for the second year in a row'
A toxic red tide has returned to the waters surrounding California, leading officials to urge people to stay away.
Scientists say "tea colored" waters in the San Francisco Bay area are likely the result of a type of algae which killed off large numbers of fish in the same area last year.
San Francisco Baykeeper, a nonprofit organization, said it received multiple reports to its pollution hotline, reporting brownish-red waters in the Berkley Marina and on the shores of Emeryville, Berkeley, and Albany.
“It’s alarming to see an algae outbreak of this size in the Bay for the second year in a row," Baykeeper science director Jon Rosenfield said.
- Veterinarians Rush to Rescue Dolphins, Sea Lions From Poisonous Red Tide
- California Bill Would Ban ‘Toxic’ Chemicals In Skittles
- See It: Sea Lions Charge Out of Water, Chase Away California Beachgoers
- Five People Treaded Water for Hours in Lake Pontchartrain Before Rescue by Good Samaritans
- Family Remembers Mom of 2 Who Died After Drinking Too Much Water: ‘She Was a Good Gal’ (Exclusive)
"While it’s too early to tell how this harmful algae bloom will proceed, there’s not much that we can do to stop it once it has started. Prevention is the only cure."
While the algae, known as Heterosigma akashiwo, doesn't pose a risk to humans, people are being urged to use caution when entering any discolored water.
Last summer thousands of fish washed up dead around the bay area as a result of another algae bloom. Official estimates said around 10,000 were killed.
The spread is caused by elevated levels of nitrogen and phosphorus, or nutrient pollution, Baykeeper said, and the area is prone to high levels due to 37 wastewater treatment plants discharging sewage into the Bay.
“The good news is we know how to reduce the nutrient pollution that fuels harmful algal blooms, and many of these solutions have multiple benefits," Rosenfield added.
"We urge the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board to upgrade permits for Bay Area wastewater treatment facilities to dramatically reduce nutrient loads discharged into the Bay, and to encourage nature-based and other multi-benefit solutions."
Baykeeper is urging modernization of wastewater plants to recycle water, as well as the building of wetlands around the sites to absorb some of the pollution.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News