Toxic Red Tide Returns to California, People Urged to Stay Out of Water

A toxic red tide has returned to the waters surrounding California, leading officials to urge people to stay away.

Scientists say "tea colored" waters in the San Francisco Bay area are likely the result of a type of algae which killed off large numbers of fish in the same area last year.

San Francisco Baykeeper, a nonprofit organization, said it received multiple reports to its pollution hotline, reporting brownish-red waters in the Berkley Marina and on the shores of Emeryville, Berkeley, and Albany.

“It’s alarming to see an algae outbreak of this size in the Bay for the second year in a row," Baykeeper science director Jon Rosenfield said.

"While it’s too early to tell how this harmful algae bloom will proceed, there’s not much that we can do to stop it once it has started. Prevention is the only cure."

Bay Area waters turned brown by algae in August 2022, an event being repeated this summer Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

While the algae, known as Heterosigma akashiwo, doesn't pose a risk to humans, people are being urged to use caution when entering any discolored water.

Last summer thousands of fish washed up dead around the bay area as a result of another algae bloom. Official estimates said around 10,000 were killed.

The spread is caused by elevated levels of nitrogen and phosphorus, or nutrient pollution, Baykeeper said, and the area is prone to high levels due to 37 wastewater treatment plants discharging sewage into the Bay.

“The good news is we know how to reduce the nutrient pollution that fuels harmful algal blooms, and many of these solutions have multiple benefits," Rosenfield added.

"We urge the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board to upgrade permits for Bay Area wastewater treatment facilities to dramatically reduce nutrient loads discharged into the Bay, and to encourage nature-based and other multi-benefit solutions."

Baykeeper is urging modernization of wastewater plants to recycle water, as well as the building of wetlands around the sites to absorb some of the pollution.