Toxic Chemicals Allegedly Found in Sports Bras, Leggings, and Athleisure Outfits

A watchdog group claimed tests showed that some athletic gear has up to 40 times more than the safe limit on the chemical bisphenol A (BPA) under California law.

The Center for Environmental Health (CEH) said it has sent legal notices to eight brands.

The clothing involved allegedly includes leggings from Athleta, Champion, Kohl’s, Nike, Patagonia; sports bras from Sweaty Betty; athletic shirts from Fabletics; and shorts from Adidas, Champion and Nike.

Previously, in October, CEH sent legal notices to sports bra brands Athleta, PINK, Asics, The North Face, Brooks, All in Motion, Nike and FILA, and activewear shirt brands The North Face, Brooks, Mizuno, Athleta, New Balance and Reebok.

The group said that people are exposed to BPA through a variety of sources, including eating food or drinking water from containers that have leached BPA or by absorption through their skin.

“Studies have shown that BPA can be absorbed through skin and end up in the bloodstream after handling receipt paper for seconds or a few minutes at a time," said Kaya Allan Sugerman, Illegal Toxic Threats Program Director at CEH. "Sports bras and athletic shirts are worn for hours at a time, and you are meant to sweat in them, so it is concerning to be finding such high levels of BPA in our clothing.”

CEH has pushed more than 90 companies to change their products to remove all bisphenols including BPA, and some have already agreed to do so.

The group said that BPA mimics estrogen and can disrupt the normal functioning of the body, including metabolism, growth and development and reproduction.

Athleta said in a statement Wednesday to CNN that, “Athleta is deeply committed to ensuring all our products are made to applicable safety standards. We believe the CEH claims have no merit and stand by our products and practices.”

California law states the maximum allowable dose level for BPA via skin exposure is 3 micrograms a day. CEH says its testing has shown many items of clothing to much higher exposure.