Town Will Collect Dogs’ DNA to Find Owners Who Don’t Clean Up Poop - The Messenger
Town Will Collect Dogs’ DNA to Find Owners Who Don’t Clean Up Poop

The mayor of Béziers announced that, as part of a two-year trial, culprits could be fined $136 for street cleaning

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
The Mayor of Béziers wants more people to clean up their dog’s poopGetty Images

A French town is set to collect DNA samples from its dog population, so that culprits can be identified when poop is found left on the sidewalk.

The mayor of Béziers introduced mandatory testing so that street cleaners could take samples from the mess left behind and trace it back to the pet and its owner, the AFP reported.

Robert Ménard said that residents in his town, along with visitors, are fed up with the poop; hence, people will be punished if they do not improve their behavior.

A two-year trial is getting underway, which includes a requirement for dog owners to carry a genetic passport for their pet. Being found without one could result in a $42.52 fine, while a $136 street cleaning fee is also possible if a dog's feces are found on the pavement.

“I can’t take any more of this [dog] mess," the Mayor told local radio, The Guardian reported. "The state has said nothing against this scheme this time and thinks the same thing. This has to be done, and not just in Béziers… We need to penalize people so that they behave properly.

“We did a count, and we pick up more than 1,000 messes a month, sometimes a lot more, just in the town center. It simply cannot go on.”

Ménard tried to implement this in 2016, but the city council rejected the move. Other cities have introduced similar programs, as have apartment buildings.

