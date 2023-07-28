Town Misspells the Word ‘School’ on Road in Front of School

A Massachusetts town revealed it misspelled the word “school” on one of its roadways — right in front of a school building.

In a Facebook post published on Tuesday, the Town of Holden, Massachusetts, shared a photo of the misspelled text.

The lettering on the roadway, meant to indicate a school zone on Shrewsbury Street, says “shcool,” not “school.”

The Town of Holden in a statement posted to Facebook said the typo was printed in front of the Mountview Middle School.

“We informed the contractor … shortly after the error occurred two weeks ago,” the statement said.

“Due to recent weather conditions they have not been able to return to repaint the text," the statement continued. "We expect it to be corrected shortly and we are eternally grateful for everyone's input on this matter.”