Town Misspells the Word ‘School’ on Road in Front of School

A Massachusetts town revealed it misspelled the word “school” on one of its roadways — right in front of a school building.
In a Facebook post published on Tuesday, the Town of Holden, Massachusetts, shared a photo of the misspelled text.
The lettering on the roadway, meant to indicate a school zone on Shrewsbury Street, says “shcool,” not “school.”
The Town of Holden in a statement posted to Facebook said the typo was printed in front of the Mountview Middle School.
- Minnesota Misspells Name of Own Town on New Sign
- High School Student Suspended for Filming Teacher’s N-Word Rant
- School Bus Monitor Was Looking at Phone While Special-Needs Student Choked to Death: Authorities
- New Details Emerge After Detective’s Accidental Gun Discharge During Hoax School Shooting Alert
“We informed the contractor … shortly after the error occurred two weeks ago,” the statement said.
“Due to recent weather conditions they have not been able to return to repaint the text," the statement continued. "We expect it to be corrected shortly and we are eternally grateful for everyone's input on this matter.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Bus Carrying 30 Campers Flips in Idaho, Leaves Nearly a Dozen Children Injured, Some CriticalNews
- ‘Woke Equals Failure’: Donald Trump Slams USWNT for World Cup Elimination—and Blames BidenPolitics
- Ukrainian Bridge Strikes Jamming Russian War Supply LinesNews
- Doctor Who Killed Infant, Self in New York Had Medicine ‘In Her DNA’, Had Been Named Intern of the YearNews
- Report: Car Thefts Are on the Rise in 2023News
- At Least 3 Passengers Killed, Several Hurt After Charter Bus Rolls Over in Pennsylvania: PoliceNews
- 3 Dead After Firefighting Choppers Collide Midair in CaliforniaNews
- Tens of Thousands of Teen Scouts Evacuate South Korean Campsite Ahead of Killer TyphoonNews
- Why IRS Spotlight Could Fall on Logan Paul And Other Rich Americans in Puerto RicoBusiness
- Several Explosions Rock Garland, Texas Sherwin-Williams Plant as Fire BurnsNews
- Families Still Desperate for Answers 50 Years After Teen Couple Vanished Heading to Rock ConcertNews
- Hole-in-One Photo Used to ID Suspect in Beating Death of 87-Year-Old Country Club MemberNews