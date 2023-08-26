Tourists Visiting Ancient Temple of Angkor Wat Warned About Ferocious Monkeys - The Messenger
Tourists Visiting Ancient Temple of Angkor Wat Warned About Ferocious Monkeys

The organization that oversees a temple complex in Cambodia is asking tourists to be mindful of monkeys, which have bitten tourists

Brinley Hineman
The organization that oversees a temple complex in Cambodia is asking tourists to be mindful of monkeys.

The APSARA Authority, which protects and preserves Angkor Wat in Siem Reap, Cambodia, has asked tourists to take care while interacting with monkeys to prevent the animals from biting, the Khmer Times reported. 

The organization reported a significant increase of monkeys in the Angkor area in February, and said that the monkey population has grown overall in Angkor Thom, the last capital city of the Khmer Empire and another popular tourist site. A survey conducted by the organization estimated that hundreds of monkeys roamed the grounds. 

Monkey at Angkor Wat
Monkey at Angkor WatGetty Images

The increased population is partially due to people releasing pet monkeys, Khmer Times reported.

"They no longer enter the forest in search of food, waiting for food from humans and sometimes snatching food from tourists, posing a risk," APSARA Authority said. "The monkeys annoy visitors almost every day and sometimes bite visitors as well."

The organization noted that the monkeys "are always angry" and have shown aggressive behaviors like stealing phones and other items from tourists' bags, damaging the temple itself, and clinging to cars and smashing windshields. 

