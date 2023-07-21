Tourists Hit with Hefty Fine for Snapping Selfies with Wild Dingoes - The Messenger
Tourists Hit with Hefty Fine for Snapping Selfies with Wild Dingoes

One of the women posed next to a pack of sleeping dingoes in an 'extremely dangerous' stunt, said an official

Yelena Dzhanova
A dingo on an Australian beach. Martin Harvey/Getty Images

Two tourists who took selfies with wild dingoes in Australia were fined $1,500, Australian authorities said. 

The two unidentified women — a 29-year-old from New South Wales and a 25-year-old from Queensland — posted images and video to social media showing them posing with the dingoes, the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service said in a statement Friday.

An image shared by the department shows one of the women lying down in the grass next to a pack of sleeping dingoes. 

It was lucky that the mother wasn’t around, Compliance Manager Mike Devery noted in the statement.

The other woman, Devery said, posted a video to social media that showed her next to a growling dingo, “which was clearly exhibiting dominance-testing behavior,” he said.

“The woman is lucky the situation did not escalate,” Devery emphasized.

Both women made "extremely dangerous" decisions to interact with the animals, Devery said.

Dingoes are are "known for defending their packs and their pups, and it is unbelievable that people would endanger their wellbeing like this,” Devery said.

Last week, a 24-year-old Australian jogger was rushed to the hospital after suffering multiple dingo bites in an attack.

