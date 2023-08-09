Tourists Given Little Time to Evacuate Maui Hotels and Residents Forced to Leave Pets Behind As Wind Gusts Spread Wildfires

Tourists were being evacuated frantically from popular Maui hotels as wind-fueled wildfires ravaged Hawaii's second-largest island Tuesday overnight into Wednesday.

Mass evacuations clogged debris-riddled roads all across the island, with other areas closed off from traffic altogether. Those in unaffected areas were urged to stay home and off the streets.

In a harrowing video posted to TikTok, residents trying to evacuate were driving through Lahaina's flame-covered streets, steering around burning objects. The smoke was so thick, the driver was having a hard time seeing in front of him.

Most, if not all, of Front Street in Lahaina, a popular shopping destination for tourists, was on fire, with stores and apartments appearing gutted by the flames. Kaanapali Golf Estates' residents were also ordered to evacuate, as the fires inched closer towards that area of Lahaina.

A large wildfire also was burning in the North Kihei area of Maui.

Noe Street in North Kihei was being evacuated Wednesday morning, with one person noting that residents had little time to collect their things. Many had to leave their animals behind.

The fire was spreading much faster than expected in North Kihei, one resident said, due to the 60 mph winds from a distant Hurricane Dora. The fire spread so quickly that an evacuation center in Kihei closed on Wednesday. The displaced who'd sought refuge there were moved to an evacuation center established inside Maui War Memorial Gymnasium.

By 6:30 a.m. local time, officials lifted the evacuation order for Kihei.

Upper Kimo Road residents in Kula were also instructed to flee their homes with their "Go Kits."

Flames burn buildings in the main business district in Lahaina on Maui Alan Dickar/Facebook

Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke activated the Hawaii National Guard to help respond to the crisis. Gov. Josh Green was out of town.

At least one tourist said she was given just a minute to gather her things before being forced from her hotel.

Another tourist who was interviewed said that people were still arriving by plane on the island for planned vacations, despite the fires, Hawaii News Now reported. She suggested a temporary ban on all tourists and noted that more people would put a strain on resources locals would need.

Appearing Wednesday morning on CNN, Luke said officials had contacted airlines, asking them to halt all flights into Maui. She noted that severed landlines and spotty cell service had hampered communication with some hotels.

She said she'd like to evacuate tourists to another island and will work with local airlines to arrange flights to other islands.

Meanwhile, schools across Maui were closed Wednesday.

Fortunately, winds are starting to calm in Maui, where officials have downgraded a "High Wind Advisory" to a simple "Wind Advisory." Wind speeds are expected to drop gradually throughout today and tomorrow.

Maui County also confirms that 911 service in West Maui is unavailable. Emergencies can be called into the Lahaina Police Department at (808) 661-4441.