Tourists Flood Chinese Zoo to Glimpse Bear That Looks Like a Human in Costume

The number of visitors has jumped 30% since a video of the bear standing on its hind legs went viral

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Visits to a zoo in eastern China have skyrocketed after a video of one of its bears went viral after some claimed it was actually a staff member wearing a bear suit.

Visitor numbers are up 30 percent at Hangzhou Zoo in Zhejiang province since the video started circulating, Reuters reported.

The bears at the zoo are sun bears from Malaysia, which are smaller and slightly different in appearance from a typical brown or black bear.

One social media user who shared a video of the bear wrote, "Animals are all fake. Man wearing black bear fur was discovered by mainlanders."

The government-run zoo vehemently denied the claims in its own posting on Weibo.

“Some people think I stand like a person," said the post, written from the bear’s point of view. “It seems you don’t understand me very well.”

Despite efforts to debunk the claim, the photos and videos have continued to circulate, leading to an increase in zoo visits to 20,000 a day.

"After seeing this bear standing up on the internet, I wanted to see how it looks in real life, so I came here," a man told Chao News, per Reuters.

"After we saw the video on the Internet, we specially took the high-speed train from Suzhou to come over to see the bear," another visitor said. "The bears are so cute."

A sun bear greeting visitors at Hangzhou Zoo in eastern China.
A sun bear greeting visitors at Hangzhou Zoo in eastern China.Weibo/Screenshot

Sun bears are about the size of large dogs, reaching a height of 50 inches or less when standing upright, according to the zoo. Other bear species, such as grizzly bears, can measure up to nine feet while standing.

In the past, other Chinese zoos have been accused of trying to pass off dogs dyed to look like wolves or African cats, and even donkeys painted to resemble zebras.

