Tourists Escaping the Wildfire in Rhodes Describe Fleeing With Towels Over Their Face and Stepping Over Flames
One tourist said he had no direction on where to go, so he followed the crowd and trekked in the smoke about 2.5 miles with his luggage and five-year-old son
Tourists vacationing in Rhodes are recounting harrowing and scary experiences on the Greek island as a wildfire continues to rage.
The fire has been burning for days, and firefighters have so far struggled to put it out. About 10,000 tourists have been forced to evacuate.
Hellenic Fire Service spokesperson Yannis Artopios said on Saturday that residents across four localities were told to evacuate, The Associated Press reported. Four coast guard and army vessels were deployed to evacuate people at two beaches.
Videos posted to social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram show tourists evacuating in droves with their luggage as the sky is lit up a bright orange.
“Currently stranded in #Rhodes escaping the wildfires on foot - left everything at the hotel and fled with towels across our faces. My youngest just told me he doesn’t want to die. No news from any authorities. Terrifying situation here,” British tourist Paul Kalburgi tweeted.
Another British tourist described to Greek news outlet Proto Thema how the evacuations were carried out.
"They took the women and children first," Jane Plomgren said, adding that they went back for the men.
She said that she had been staying at the Lindos Imperial Resort & Spa on the island and received water and food from local shopkeepers and supermarket owners.
“They wouldn’t take money,” she said. “Your restaurants gave our children food.”
“We’ve been really well looked after by the Greek people, and we can’t thank them enough,” she continued.
Other tourists said they weren't as lucky.
One Twitter user said a father had received no "help, communication or guidance" on where to go, so he trekked in the smoke about 2.5 miles with his luggage and five-year-old son, following the crowd.
Another account published by Greek outlet OT.gr recalled the dramatic moments leading up to the evacuation.
"I was in my uncle's shop in Kiotari, I was working there and it was very smoky," Andreas Stavropoulos said. "My uncle went to get his dogs to leave, he left in the car and my father came to pick me up. They caught fire all around our car, many children were crying. The helicopter was passing over us, pouring water on the cars."
"We went over the flames to escape, they had surrounded us," Stavropoulos added.
The wildfire comes as Europe is caught in a period of intense heat, with temperatures soaring up to triple digits. The heat so far has had detrimental effects, including the closure of the iconic Greek landmark the Acropolis, after a tourist passed out from the heat and had to be carried out.
The heatwave, named "Cerberus," is being tracked by the European Space Agency, which warned of "potentially the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe" in the coming days.
The unrelenting heat can exacerbate wildfires and make them harder to contain.
“We have always had wildfires and we always will have them. But with the effects of the climate crisis, we are experiencing fires with increasing intensity,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said earlier this month.
It’s the fifth day so far that the wildfire in Rhodes is burning, and firefighters are on the ground fighting it as new outbreaks, caused in part by strong winds, continue to flare up, Reuters reported.
