Tourists Destroy National Forest Leaving Animal-Trapping Trash

Visitors and forest supervisors at a popular reservoir in Utah say it has been overrun with trash and graffiti, affecting the area's native wildlife, Salt Lake City's KSL-TV reported.
One recent visitor to the Tibble Fork Reservoir in American Fork Canyon said she'd noticed an influx of trash since new renovations to the area's parking lot and beach brought more people to the lake.
There aren't any trash cans at the picturesque site, incentivizing people to leave their litter strewn across the ground.
Additionally, forest supervisors have threatened to close the site's bathrooms because people have repeatedly left trash inside, clogging its pumps.
Others have tagged the restroom with offensive graphics, requiring the Forest Service to scrub it with special chemicals. The Service has threatened to close the restrooms altogether if the vandalism continues.
David Whittekiend, a forest supervisor with the Forest Service, told KSL that he has noticed excess litter across many parts Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, which stretches across parts of Utah and Wyoming.
"Trash will blow around, and it can cause problems for wildlife," park supervisor David Whittekiend told KSL. "A lot of people have seen animals that have gotten stuck in plastic pop can holders. It impacts the water and the watershed."
While volunteers can collect trash along trails that are easily accessible by car, Whittekiend says that trash left in more remote areas can linger for years.
The forest supervisor warned that littering fines start at $150, while those for graffiti start at $275.
Park employees note that trash can also attract aggressive critters: Earlier this month, a bear searching for food scratched a guest through an open car window in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
- Dog That Trashed Animal Shelter Adopted by Family After Viral Video
- Ukraine Zoo With Hundreds of Animals Flooded After Khakhovka Dam Destroyed
- Texas Animal Shelter Employee Arrested After Dozens of Kittens Mysteriously Die While in His Care
- Writers’ Union May Finally Add Animators to the Fold
- Duolingo and Crunchyroll Team Up to Teach Japanese to Anime Fans
- Heatwave Crisis: Arizona Wildlife Center Treats 120 Heat-Stricken Animals Daily
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews
- Father Whose Son Was Killed by ‘Hell on Wheels’ Teen Doesn’t Want Her Sentenced to LifeNews
- At Least 7 Killed, Dozens Injured After Russian Missile Strike in UkraineNews
- China’s Fertility Rate Continues Decline, Threatening to Extend Economic StagnationNews