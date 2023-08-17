Tourist Vowed ‘I’m Not Going to Get Lost’ Before Vanishing in Alaska

Alaskan authorities are searching for two Tennessee tourists who have been missing for almost a week.
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing to Fairbanks police last week when they didn’t check out of their Airbnb. They checked into their lodging on Aug. 9 and were supposed to check out Aug. 11, the police said.
The couple’s belongings were left behind in their Airbnb, but their families have not heard from them, the Alaska Department of Public Safety said.
Family members believe they got lost on a hike after a social media post included plans to leave base camp and a vow not to "get lost."
The couple visited Alaska for Bare’s 50th birthday, according to his Facebook. He posted photos of Denali National Park and a birthday brunch in Anchorage and previously posted about his quest to visit all 50 states, ending with Alaska for a milestone birthday.
Bare posted that the couple was exploring Denali National Park.
“I'm not going to get lost like I did 10 years ago in Australia and Katoomba Range,” Bare posted. “If a Kodiak gets me, I'll consider that an honorable death.”
- Tourist Family Gets Lost, Stranded After Summiting Austria Mountain Without Supplies, Proper Clothing
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From Resort
- Tourists Received No Warning Before New Zealand Volcano Eruption Killed 22, Prosecutor Says
- Mike Pence Vows to Fire FBI Director Chris Wray: ‘We’re Going to Clean House’
- Boy Lost in Woods for Two Days Ate Snow to Survive: ‘I’m Still Going to go Camping’
- Elk in Yellowstone Chase Away Tourists Trying to Get Close to Calf
Bare rented a Jeep Compass that state troopers found at Chena Hot Springs Resort in Fairbanks, police said.
Sabine Milby, Hovsepian’s sister, posted on a Facebook group dedicated to Hovsepian’s disappearance that the couple went on an afternoon hike at the resort and got lost.
“Our families are frantically trying to find them,” she posted.
Troopers have been searching the area with helicopters, drones, ATVs, dogs and professional search and rescue teams.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Video Shows Aftermath of Russian Missile Strike on Ukraine Drama Theater in Chernihiv That Killed 7News
- Dog That Walked Home After Owner Killed in Hit-and-Run Finds a New HomeNews
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews