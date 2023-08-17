Tourist Vowed ‘I’m Not Going to Get Lost’ Before Vanishing in Alaska

Alaskan authorities are searching for two Tennessee tourists who have been missing for almost a week.

Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing to Fairbanks police last week when they didn’t check out of their Airbnb. They checked into their lodging on Aug. 9 and were supposed to check out Aug. 11, the police said.

The couple’s belongings were left behind in their Airbnb, but their families have not heard from them, the Alaska Department of Public Safety said.

Family members believe they got lost on a hike after a social media post included plans to leave base camp and a vow not to "get lost."

The couple visited Alaska for Bare’s 50th birthday, according to his Facebook. He posted photos of Denali National Park and a birthday brunch in Anchorage and previously posted about his quest to visit all 50 states, ending with Alaska for a milestone birthday.

Bare posted that the couple was exploring Denali National Park.

“I'm not going to get lost like I did 10 years ago in Australia and Katoomba Range,” Bare posted. “If a Kodiak gets me, I'll consider that an honorable death.”

Bare rented a Jeep Compass that state troopers found at Chena Hot Springs Resort in Fairbanks, police said.

Sabine Milby, Hovsepian’s sister, posted on a Facebook group dedicated to Hovsepian’s disappearance that the couple went on an afternoon hike at the resort and got lost.

“Our families are frantically trying to find them,” she posted.

Troopers have been searching the area with helicopters, drones, ATVs, dogs and professional search and rescue teams.