Tourist Vowed ‘I’m Not Going to Get Lost’ Before Vanishing in Alaska - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Tourist Vowed ‘I’m Not Going to Get Lost’ Before Vanishing in Alaska

The two tourists never checked out of their Airbnb and their car was found parked at a resort

Published |Updated
Brinley Hineman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovespian were found on Friday after missing for a week in Alaska.Fairbanks Police Department

Alaskan authorities are searching for two Tennessee tourists who have been missing for almost a week.

Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing to Fairbanks police last week when they didn’t check out of their Airbnb. They checked into their lodging on Aug. 9 and were supposed to check out Aug. 11, the police said. 

The couple’s belongings were left behind in their Airbnb, but their families have not heard from them, the Alaska Department of Public Safety said. 

Family members believe they got lost on a hike after a social media post included plans to leave base camp and a vow not to "get lost."

The couple visited Alaska for Bare’s 50th birthday, according to his Facebook. He posted photos of Denali National Park and a birthday brunch in Anchorage and previously posted about his quest to visit all 50 states, ending with Alaska for a milestone birthday. 

Bare posted that the couple was exploring Denali National Park. 
“I'm not going to get lost like I did 10 years ago in Australia and Katoomba Range,” Bare posted. “If a Kodiak gets me, I'll consider that an honorable death.”

Read More

Bare rented a Jeep Compass that state troopers found at Chena Hot Springs Resort in Fairbanks, police said. 

Sabine Milby, Hovsepian’s sister, posted on a Facebook group dedicated to Hovsepian’s disappearance that the couple went on an afternoon hike at the resort and got lost. 

“Our families are frantically trying to find them,” she posted. 

Troopers have been searching the area with helicopters, drones, ATVs, dogs and professional search and rescue teams. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.