Tourist Struck by Lightning and Killed While Paddleboarding in Greece

A 26-year-old British man reportedly died in Greece after being struck by lightning while paddleboarding during a thunderstorm on Monday afternoon.
The incident occurred in Agia Agathi on the island of Rhodes while the man's girlfriend filmed him from the beach, Sky News reported.
According to the outlet, lightning struck the water near the man and caused him to fall into the sea.
A witness, identified as Brazilian tourist Wander Machado, rushed to his aid and brought him back to shore.
"I swam to get him out, but once I reached the board, I saw him slumped over, face down on the board," Machado told the Times.
"From there on, I realized that every second mattered, and I started yanking him and the board to shore," he added.
The Times identified the man as 26-year-old Scott Seddon.
Despite medical attention, the outlet reported that Seddon was declared dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital, citing the Greek newspaper Rodiaki.
In a statement to the Times, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said they are maintaining contact with local authorities.
