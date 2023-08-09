Tourist Shot Dead in South Africa After Taking Wrong Turn Leaving Airport
The tourist is one of five to be killed during clashes on the road since the start of the strike on Aug. 1
A vacation to Cape Town turned deadly for a British doctor who was shot after he reportedly refused to pay a toll after taking a wrong turn.
The 40-year-old tourist, who has not been publicly identified, was in the country with two relatives. The family had been driving through Cape Town's Nyanga township, not far from the international airport in Cape Town, on Thursday, Aug. 3, LBC reported.
Lirandzu Themba, spokesperson for South Africa's police minister, said the tourist had "apparently took a wrong turn off" and accidentally headed to Nyanga. "In Ntlangano Crescent [in Nyanga], a number of suspects approached his vehicle, and shot and killed him," Themba said.
Opera News reported the group of striking taxi drivers had demanded he pay a toll and opened fire after he refused. No arrests have been made yet, Themba said.
- Stranded Residents, Tourists Desperate to Leave Maui Sleep in Island’s Airport – and Wait
- 16 Dead in Toxic Gas Leak in South Africa
- Thousands of Tourists Stranded at Maui Airport as Wildfires Create Chaos
- Putin War Crimes Warrant Puts Spotlight on South Africa
- South Africa Provided Arms to Russia, U.S. Ambassador Says
- World in Photos: In South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa survives an impeachment vote
The doctor is one of five to be killed during clashes on the road since the start of the strike on Aug. 1, Minister of Police General Bheki Cele said in a statement.
Tensions in the area have been high since the start of a taxi strike at the beginning of the month over what drivers are calling "heavy-handed tactics" by police to impound vehicles for minor offenses, the BBC reported. Drivers have reported being prosecuted for not wearing seatbelts or driving in the emergency lane and faced impoundment when other drivers have only faced fines.
According to Cele, the protests have included "stone throwing, road blockades, looting, arson-related incidents, and public violence." Over 50 minibuses have been impounded, and over 120 suspects have been arrested.
On Tuesday, the country's transport minister, Sindisiwe Chikunga, ordered the impounded minibuses to be released and said Cape Town had implemented penalties "that are out of sync" with national laws.
"Our efforts to regulate the taxi industry must be underpinned by mutual respect of the law and a genuine effort to uplift this industry and ensure that it assumes its place in the broader public transport industry, characterized by respect for the law and the rights of others," Chikunga said.
In the wake of the British national's death, the UK Foreign Office has issued a travel alert for visitors to South Africa, saying the strikes in Cape Town "have the potential to turn violent" and warned of routes heading to and from the airport.
"Be aware that GPS services could divert you into less secure areas or into ongoing protests," the alert read.
