Tourist Hit With $240K Medical Bill After Motorcycle Crash Because He Didn’t Get the $7 Insurance

Blake Gibb's family is now trying to raise money for his recovery, which will take about two years

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Blake Gibb’s family was asked to shell out an estimated $240,000 for medical treatment after an insurance company refused to pay.Courtesy of Rosslyn Gibb/GoFundMe

An Australian man learned the hard way that purchasing insurance is usually worth the bet after his family was charged about $240,000 to cover medical care he received after a motorcycle accident abroad, Australia's News.com.au reported.

Blake Gibb, 30, was riding a motorized scooter on Lembongan Island near Bali when he sped too quickly into a turn and crashed into a concrete wall. Gibb was rushed to Bali's International Medical Centre, where he received treatment for severe brain and face injuries. His mother, Rosslyn Gibb, said he had to immediately hand over $2,600 in order for him to get care.

“His friends got him to a medical center and they phoned us up at 1 a.m. looking for $4000 [AUD], because you have to pay upfront,” Gibb said.

It only got worse from there: After he was medevaced back to Australia for further treatment, his family learned that because he had not paid $7 to add motorcycle coverage to his travel insurance plan, they would need to foot the bill for his care, estimated to total around 370,000 Australian dollars, or about $241,000.

Gibb recently underwent facial reconstruction surgery and will soon be moved to the Royal Adelaide Hospital's intensive care unit. It will take about two years to determine how much brain function Gibb can recover through rehab. He can now only communicate through faint whispers, according to his family.

A spokesperson for Freely, owned by the CoverMore group, said it could not discuss the specifics of Gibb's case but added that all its clients are presented with the option to purchase additional motorcycle coverage.

“Freely’s add-on or ‘boost’ for motorcycle/moped can be easily added to your travel insurance policy when you first purchase it or at any time during your trip before you get on a motorcycle or moped," the spokesperson told News.com.au.

"When travelers to Bali are purchasing our policy, they are presented with information specifically asking if they would like to add motorcycle/moped cover.”

Gibb's mother, Rosslyn, said she'd signed off on paperwork guaranteeing the family would pay for transportation and procedures if the insurance failed to cover the claims — but that she had little choice because she knew her son was in grave danger. He at one point had only a 20% chance of survival, according to Gibb.

The family has set up a GoFundMe, which has so far raised about $30,000 toward Gibb's medical care.

