Tourist Family Gets Lost, Stranded After Summiting Austria Mountain Without Supplies, Proper Clothing - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Tourist Family Gets Lost, Stranded After Summiting Austria Mountain Without Supplies, Proper Clothing

Nine siblings nearly 24 hours lost after going hiking with no food, water or artificial light

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Nine siblings became lost on their way back from hiking the Kaiserchild mountain in Austria. The family had embarked on the 4-kilometer round trip hike with no food, water or light.Imagno/Getty Images

Nine brothers and sisters who were stranded overnight on a mountain in Austria have been rescued after spending nearly 24 hours lost and without supplies.

While visiting from the Netherlands, the siblings had opted to hike the 2-kilometer-high Kaiserschild mountain, but became lost on the way down after running into some rough terrain, as reported by De Telegraaf.

The siblings, between the ages of 12 and 28, sent their parents a message on WhatsApp after they became lost, who then called rescuers and police. The parents choose to stay behind in Eisenerz, the city in which the family was vacationing.

However, rescuers spent hours searching in the wrong spot after their parents were given the wrong location, as reported by Heute.at.

Read More

The group left for the mountain Saturday morning and was not located until around midnight. During that time, the group was forced to spend the night in their thin day clothes and city shoes, which were not suited for hiking. The siblings also had no food, water, or artificial light.

Although the group was located around midnight, the siblings were not able to be rescued until around 5 a.m. Sunday. The siblings were found exhausted, but unharmed.

Stefan Schröck, head of the Styrian mountain rescue service, told APA news agency that tourists should come prepared if they wish to hike terrains like the one the family attempted.

“We get everyone who needs help from the mountain,” Schröck told the outlet. “But you can clearly see that a large number of operations take place in the tourist areas that are heavily advertised. People become disoriented, surprised by the weather, underestimate the steepness and can become exhausted. Much of the effort could be avoided if holidaymakers were better informed.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.