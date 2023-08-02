Nine brothers and sisters who were stranded overnight on a mountain in Austria have been rescued after spending nearly 24 hours lost and without supplies.

While visiting from the Netherlands, the siblings had opted to hike the 2-kilometer-high Kaiserschild mountain, but became lost on the way down after running into some rough terrain, as reported by De Telegraaf.

The siblings, between the ages of 12 and 28, sent their parents a message on WhatsApp after they became lost, who then called rescuers and police. The parents choose to stay behind in Eisenerz, the city in which the family was vacationing.

However, rescuers spent hours searching in the wrong spot after their parents were given the wrong location, as reported by Heute.at.

The group left for the mountain Saturday morning and was not located until around midnight. During that time, the group was forced to spend the night in their thin day clothes and city shoes, which were not suited for hiking. The siblings also had no food, water, or artificial light.

Although the group was located around midnight, the siblings were not able to be rescued until around 5 a.m. Sunday. The siblings were found exhausted, but unharmed.

Stefan Schröck, head of the Styrian mountain rescue service, told APA news agency that tourists should come prepared if they wish to hike terrains like the one the family attempted.

“We get everyone who needs help from the mountain,” Schröck told the outlet. “But you can clearly see that a large number of operations take place in the tourist areas that are heavily advertised. People become disoriented, surprised by the weather, underestimate the steepness and can become exhausted. Much of the effort could be avoided if holidaymakers were better informed.”