Tourist Dies After Falling off Balcony at Disney World Resort

A Wisconsin tourist died last week after following off a balcony at a resort in Disney World.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told The Messenger in a statement that deputies arrived at Disney's Contemporary Resort at Disney World at 5:33 a.m. Wednesday, and found Jeffrey Vanden Boom, 39, unresponsive on the ground.
Boom, of the Milwaukee suburb Greendale, was pronounced dead on the scene.
The Orange County Medical Examiner told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Boom died from an accidental fall, but it is awaiting an autopsy for the official cause of death.
In 2020, a woman seemingly died by suicide after jumping off the same resort's balcony, according to The Orlando Sentinel.
