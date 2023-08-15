Couple Vacationing in Hawaii Helped Reunite Displaced Elderly Man With Dementia With His Family

An Orange County couple spent their Hawaiian vacation looking after an elderly Maui local as fires ripped through the island.

Dominic Landolfi, 83, has dementia and was unable to connect with his family amid the chaos of the wildfires. Doug and Nancy Elliot noticed Landolfi all alone in their resort lobby in Kaanapali — a few miles away from Lahaina — and decided to approach him.

"For three days, Dom was kind of our focus," Nancy Elliott told Eyewitness News. "We wanted to make sure he was taken care of... He's in the beginning stages of dementia."

Landolfi, a retired Air Force Veteran and insurance agent, lives on the 10th floor of his building, which had been without power and elevator access. Since the stores were all closed, the man was running low on food.

"We'd meet him down in the lobby every morning and stay with him until five or six at night, make sure he had food and things like that," Doug Elliott said.

The Elliots feared Landolfi’s family was worried sick about him given phone lines were down and the power was out. His daughter Vickie Avetisian, who lives on the island of Kauai, said she was starting to panic after not being able to reach her father for several days.

"We couldn't get through to anybody. Couldn't get through to hospitals or anything... I started to panic,” Avetisian said.

Phone service eventually returned, and the Elliots were able to contact Avertisian, who told her they would take care of her father until other arrangements could be made.

"The Elliotts were incredible," Avetisian said. "They told me I didn't have to worry, that they were going to take care of him no matter what... It was such a relief."

Avetisian booked a flight for her father to join her and her husband in Kauai. The Elliots took him to the airport and received a photo of him with his family shortly after.

"Just seeing the picture of him with his family just made it all so incredibly worth it," Nancy said.

Avetisian and her family are among the lucky ones — over 1,300 people have been reported missing following the deadly Maui fires. Families have taken to social media to plead for any information on the whereabouts of their loved ones.