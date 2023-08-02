Tour Bus Full of Students Gets Wedged Between Buildings On Tiny Historic UK Street

A sightseeing double-decker bus in England was trapped for several hours after it got stuck between two buildings.

The National Express Transport Solutions bus was carrying about 45 international students through Christchurch, Dorset when the driver tried to turn the corner of Church Street and Church Lane to give the passengers a closer look at a historic building.

Unfortunately, the bus ended up getting jammed between two buildings, and the driver did not reverse because he feared it would cause damage to the historic building, as reported by the Daily Echo.

"We were right next to the window, and we could see the pointy wall, and as it was getting closer and closer, I said 'Oh, we are going to hit that,'" a school team leader said.

The bus ended up being trapped for three hours with all of the passengers still onboard.

Eventually, an acrow vertical support prop was placed underneath the older building to ensure it stayed upright while the bus was able to reverse its way out of the jam.

A National Express Transport Solutions spokesperson confirmed the accident, noting that there was "minor damage to the vehicle but no reported injuries."

"All passengers were safely transferred to a replacement vehicle to continue their journey shortly afterwards," the spokesperson said. "We apologize for any distress or disruption that this may have caused."