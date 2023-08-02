Tour Bus Full of Students Gets Wedged Between Buildings On Tiny Historic UK Street

A sightseeing double-decker bus in England was trapped for several hours after it got stuck between two buildings.
The National Express Transport Solutions bus was carrying about 45 international students through Christchurch, Dorset when the driver tried to turn the corner of Church Street and Church Lane to give the passengers a closer look at a historic building.
Unfortunately, the bus ended up getting jammed between two buildings, and the driver did not reverse because he feared it would cause damage to the historic building, as reported by the Daily Echo.
- Pregnant Bus Driver Saves Students From Fire
- Texas Sends New Bus Full of Migrants To Los Angeles Over Holiday Weekend
- Thousands of UK Students Unable to Graduate After Lecturers Refuse to Mark Exams in Labor Dispute
- BU President Slams Students for Heckling Studio Exec During Commencement
- Oakland Students Take Back Their Streets With Chalk Art
"We were right next to the window, and we could see the pointy wall, and as it was getting closer and closer, I said 'Oh, we are going to hit that,'" a school team leader said.
The bus ended up being trapped for three hours with all of the passengers still onboard.
Eventually, an acrow vertical support prop was placed underneath the older building to ensure it stayed upright while the bus was able to reverse its way out of the jam.
A National Express Transport Solutions spokesperson confirmed the accident, noting that there was "minor damage to the vehicle but no reported injuries."
"All passengers were safely transferred to a replacement vehicle to continue their journey shortly afterwards," the spokesperson said. "We apologize for any distress or disruption that this may have caused."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News