Tough Mudder Group Tells Race Participants Who Broke Out in Severe Rash That It Will ‘Investigate’

Hundreds who took part in last weekend's Tough Mudder event in Sonoma, California, may want to see a doctor — if they haven't already, health officials advised.

Earlier this week, participants of the Tough Mudder Challenge — held at the Sonoma Raceway — took to social media to post photographs of various parts of their bodies breaking out in a painful, puss-producing rash.

Others complained online of body aches, nausea, and fevers, with some theorizing that they picked up a staph infection during the 10- to 12-mile-long endurance event. It includes a series of obstacle courses that often require "Mudders" to wade through muddy waters.

KTVU obtained a copy of an email Tough Mudder sent out to participants, that said it is aware of some people experiencing "an adverse health reaction" and that it is investigating.

On Wednesday, Sonoma County officials issued a health advisory, noting the race "involved extensive skin exposure to mud" and that 22 people had come forward with symptoms. The Department of Health Services said that "most affected persons have pustular rash, fever, myalgias, and headache."

The advisory warns that "if you participated in the race and have a rash with fever or other symptoms, please see your medical provider or, if you do not have a medical provider, your local emergency department."

On Reddit and Facebook, Mudders who finished last year's event have claimed that they, too, experienced red rashes, vomiting, and fevers in the days that followed.

The Messenger did not receive a reply to its email seeking comment from Tough Mudder.