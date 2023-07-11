Toronto Police Close In-House Bar at HQ After Officer’s DUI

Toronto's police department has shut down a bar that's been in operation inside its downtown headquarters for more than 30 years. The closure follows a drunk driving crash involving a superintendent on the force, according to CTV.

A memo from the Chief of Police and the committee in charge of the Executive Officer Lounge was issued to both civilian and uniformed senior officers in May confirming the change.

Per the memo, Chief Myron Demkiw’s office said it decided not to renew the bar’s license.

“The Chief’s Office, in consultation with the Executive Officer Lounge Committee, notified senior officers that the AGCO-approved license will not be renewed,” police spokesperson Stephanie Sayer said in a statement to CTV.

“The licence was used infrequently, and largely for formal functions, like retirements or when hosting dignitaries. Moving forward, the Service will apply for a Special Occasions Permit from the [Ontario alcohol and gaming division] should we decide to host an event where alcohol may be served.”

While police officials spoke to how infrequently the bar was visited, the decision followed an impaired driving accident involving a senior officer, Supt. Riyaz Hussein.

Hussein allegedly crashed into another car in April and was found to have a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit.

“An open bottle of Appleton Estate Rum and a sealed bottle of Appleton Estate Rum were located and seized from the vehicle you were driving,” the officer assessing Hussein said, according to CTV.

Per the CBC, three hours before crashing his police SUV, Hussein entered the on-site bar.

Hussein pleaded guilty in court to driving over the legal limit and received a 12-month driving prohibition and a fine.

Following the incident with Hussein, John Sewell, co-ordinator of the Toronto Police Accountability Coalition, expressed his concern and complained to the department.

”I’m absolutely astounded they've got a bar in this government building," he said. "This is a public service. I'm not aware of any other public service that has a bar in it — and yet the police do.”

“If a senior officer has been drinking there and is picked up for drunk driving, someone’s missed the duty of care on that one,” he added.

“This is a bit crazy,” former Toronto Mayor John Sewell said, according to local reports. “It’s very, very, very unusual to find a government agency having a bar in a government building.”

