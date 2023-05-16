A "pay what you can" coffee shop in Toronto has shuttered because its owner said he had no generational wealth to sustain the business, local news site blogTO reported.

The Anarchist, which deemed itself an anti-capitalist and anti-colonial communal space, opened in March 2022 but couldn't "weather the quiet winter season," said owner Gabriel Sims-Fewer.

Sims-Fewer implemented a business model in which relatively pricy drinks would be used to subsidize the drinks of those who could not afford one. He had also planned to eventually hire more staff members who would all be paid an identical wage with no managers or hierarchies, according to blogTO.

"It's been an amazing experience," he said in a statement on the cafe's website. "Fulfilling the dream of most service workers by not having to tolerate the presence of professional class-traitors (pigs and military)."

Sims-Fewer said the shop's refusal to use "seed capital from ethically bankrupt sources" contributed to its closure, set for May 30.