Tornadoes Touch Down in Louisiana

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning in north central Louisiana on Thursday morning after several reports of tornadoes in the state.
The warning said that a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 15 miles north of Ball.
The tornado warning was in effect until 9:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time.
Storm Chaser Nicholas Krasznavolgyi said on Twitter that there had been four tornadoes across Louisiana on Thursday morning.
The weather service warned people in affected areas to seek shelter as soon as possible.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
