Tornado Whips Up on Florida Beach, Trapping Couple in Car - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Tornado Whips Up on Florida Beach, Trapping Couple in Car

The fascinating footage was filmed Saturday in New Smyrna Beach

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A screenshot shows debris flying by the carClickOrlando.com

A fast-forming landspout tornado caught a Florida couple by surprise over the weekend when it briefly surrounded their car, trapping them inside.

Footage filmed Saturday in New Smyrna Beach shows different debris hurtling through the air as the landspout kicks up beach sand.

The video was shared with ClickOrlando.com.

"It was crazy," explained Jim Stowe, who shot the video. "I had seen the pop tent — you know, the 10x10 pop tent — blow up in the air, and then it went across the beach."

Read More

Stowe said he had been out at the beach for a few hours when the sky started to darken and thunder started to rumble.

"I've seen a lot of bad storms living here in Florida but nothing like that," Stowe enthused. "It was cool."

Landspouts are a type of tornado that forms during the growth stage of a thunderstorm. They are usually much weaker and shorter-lived than tornados, with winds rarely topping 100 mph.

Strong storms had been moving through the New Smyrna Beach area at the time the landspout formed.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.