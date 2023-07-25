Tornado Whips Up on Florida Beach, Trapping Couple in Car

A fast-forming landspout tornado caught a Florida couple by surprise over the weekend when it briefly surrounded their car, trapping them inside.

Footage filmed Saturday in New Smyrna Beach shows different debris hurtling through the air as the landspout kicks up beach sand.

The video was shared with ClickOrlando.com.

"It was crazy," explained Jim Stowe, who shot the video. "I had seen the pop tent — you know, the 10x10 pop tent — blow up in the air, and then it went across the beach."

Stowe said he had been out at the beach for a few hours when the sky started to darken and thunder started to rumble.

"I've seen a lot of bad storms living here in Florida but nothing like that," Stowe enthused. "It was cool."

Landspouts are a type of tornado that forms during the growth stage of a thunderstorm. They are usually much weaker and shorter-lived than tornados, with winds rarely topping 100 mph.

Strong storms had been moving through the New Smyrna Beach area at the time the landspout formed.