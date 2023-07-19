Tornado Rips Through Pfizer Plant in North Carolina, Injuries Reported
It was not immediately clear how many people were injured
A tornado touched down in Nash County, North Carolina early on Wednesday afternoon and injuries were reported although it was not immediately clear how many people were hurt.
County officials said a tornado touched down in Dortches at 12:36 p.m. Residents were advised soon after to shelter in place as the "area is unsafe with downed trees and power lines."
A photo taken by a WRAL reporter and posted on Twitter showed the roof of a Pfizer pharmaceutical facility in Rocky Mount -- approximately 45 miles northeast of Raleigh -- crumpled amid the intensity of the storm.
"A reported tornado moved through the northern part of the city a short time ago," Rock Mount officials wrote on Facebook.
"City crews are responding to power outages and downed trees. Residents are urged to avoid areas north of Thomas A. Betts Parkway and the Battleboro vicinity. The city will provide more updates as additional information becomes available."
Tornado watches remained in effect for counties in northeastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia later Wednesday afternoon, according to WRAL.
Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said residents in areas where the tornado had subsided should still remain in their homes and refrain from traveling due to damage from the storm, according to WRAL.
"We have got injuries but I want to reiterate again: Most of the injuries come after the storm has left and people are out trying to clean up or they're sightseeing and the area is unsecure," Stone told the station.
"That's one of the things we need to pay attention to is don't get out on the roads until we get it cleaned up."
Interstate 95 between Dortches and U.S. 64 was closed due to downed trees, the station reported.
Stone said he so far he had seen downed and lines, damaged houses and other debris -- "typical things that you're going to see from 85-mile-an-hour winds."
