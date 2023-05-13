Tornado Rips Through Texas Town in Dead of Night, Killing Two

At least two people were killed and ten others injured when a tornado tore through a Texas community along the Gulf of Mexico.
The twister touched down in Laguna Heights overnight Friday into Saturday, officials in the nearby city of Port Isabel wrote in a Facebook post.
Two people were killed, ten more were hospitalized, and a triage center was established for “walking wounded,” according to officials. Search and rescue efforts were underway for any additional victims caught in the tornado’s path.
“Multiple structures sustained extensive damage and powerlines [sic] were damaged causing some outages,” wrote officials from Port Isabel, which sits a short distance from the U.S.-Mexico border and about 170 miles south of Corpus Christi.
A shelter has been established at the Port Isabel Event and Cultural Center, officials said.
