Top Vatican Investigator Arrives in Bolivia Amid Sex Abuse Scandal

The Vatican has dispatched a top sex crimes investigator to Bolivia after the secret diary of a long-dead priest revealed dozens of cases of historical abuse.

Monsignor Jordi Bertomeu, of the church’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, arrived in Bolivia on the same day as a former Jesuit seminarian landed in the country vowing to reveal more information about alleged wrongdoing, AP reported Tuesday.

The scandal came to light when the 300-page diary of a dead Spanish Jesuit priest, Alfonso Pedrajas, was made public by his nephew in the El Pais newspaper earlier this month. In it, Pedrajas, known as Father Pica, confessed to the sexual abuse of at least 84 minors in the 1970s and 1980s.

Pedrajas, who died of cancer in 2009, lived for years in Bolivia, where he ran schools for marginalized communities. In the diary, he wrote that he had admitted his crimes to superiors who took no action, Christian News reported.

Bertomeu reached Bolivia from Paraguay, where he had been investigating sexual abuse accusations against church officials. In 2018, he led an investigation into abuses committed by priests against minors in Chile.

The Bolivian Episcopal Conference said Bertomeu’s visit was not directly related to the current investigation into historical sex abuse. Instead, he was there to assess the implementation of Vatican programs to prevent and report clerical abuse, the conference said.

Bertomeu “is a person of great trust to Pope Francis, who is responsible for addressing these issues, and he is coming to provide some guidance on how we can handle this issue, listen to and support the victims,” Monsignor Giovani Arana, the Episcopal Conference’s secretary, told AP.



Last week, Bolivian officials announced the creation of a Truth Commission to probe reports of sexual abuse against children, and the government said it would try to repeal the statute of limitations for sexual crimes against minors.

“This horror cannot be repeated; these crimes, whether committed by priests or anyone else, cannot be subject to statutes of limitation,” María Nela Prada, the minister of the Bolivian presidency, told reporters.

On May 17, Bolivian officials arrested a priest identified as Father Milton Murillo following a complaint he had molested 30 seminarians while serving as an administrator in La Paz, the capital, Catholic News Agency reported.

Bartomeu’s arrival in La Paz coincided with that of Pedro Lima, a former Bolivian Jesuit seminarian who is helping the investigation. “I am not only a witness but also a victim of abuses of power, sexual abuse, and abuse of conscience by the Jesuit Society in Bolivia,” Lima told reporters Monday as he prepared to speak with prosecutors.