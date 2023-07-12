Top Russian General Missing Since Mutiny Is ‘Currently Resting,’ Lawmaker Says

Russian General Sergei Surovikin, the deputy commander of Russia’s war in Ukraine—who is also known to have ties with Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin—is “currently resting” and “not available for now,” said a lawmaker from Russia’s ruling party.

The comment came in response to questions Wednesday about Surovikin’s whereabouts.

Surovikin, who is known in the Russian media as “General Armageddon” due to the tactics he used in the bloody Syrian civil war, is one of several notable Russian military leaders who have not been seen in public since Wagner’s aborted mutiny last month.

The New York Times, citing U.S. intelligence sources, reported that Surovikin was thought to have advanced knowledge of the mutiny and that Russian authorities believed he may have been complicit in the affair, which was a major international embarrassment for Vladimir Putin.

It was the biggest challenge to his power in 23 years.

Reports in Russian media suggested that Surovikin may have been arrested, with independent outlet Verstka reporting on Wednesday that the commander was being questioned by Russian counterintelligence agents in isolation about his involvement in the uprising.

There has been no confirmation that Surovikin has been detained or charged with a crime.

