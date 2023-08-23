Top Russian General, Missing for Months, Is Fired Over Wagner Uprising - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Top Russian General, Missing for Months, Is Fired Over Wagner Uprising

Gen. Sergei Surovkin was reportedly a 'VIP' member of the Wagner Group

Published |Updated
Dan Morrison
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Gen Sergei Surovikin as he’s awarded the order of Saint George of the Third Class. Surovikin was reportedly fired as head of Russia’s air force this week. MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A top Russian general linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mercenary army has been fired as air force chief in continuing fallout from the Wagner Group military uprising.  

Gen. Sergei Surovikin – nicknamed “General Armageddon” – hadn’t been seen since he issued a public call for Prigozhin’s troops to lay down their arms in the opening hours of the Wagner mutiny on June 23.

But multiple reports suggested that Surovkin had advance knowledge that Prigozhin would march on Moscow and failed to warn the Kremlin. CNN reported that the general was among 30 other senior military and intelligence officials listed on documents as “VIP” members of Wagner — unpaid close associates of the private army.

He disappeared after the mutiny, and reportedly was arrested a day after it fizzled. “They grabbed him by the balls,” one source told the Moscow Times.

Surovikin was among possibly scores of officers interrogated.

On Tuesday, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, citing an anonymous source, reported that Surovikin had been replaced atop the Russian Aerospace Forces by Col. Gen. Viktor Afzalov. 

“They say that he was relieved of his post on August 18 by a closed decree,” Ksenia Sobchak, the influencer daughter of a politician close to President Vladimir Putin, said on Telegram

“The family still has no contact with him.”

Last month, a member of Russia’s ruling party said Surovikin was “currently resting.” 

Surovikin was replaced as commander of Russian forces in January, and had served in Syria, where Russian bombs reportedly killed 5,700 civilians over two years.

While the general is facing the music over Wagner’s challenge to Putin, Prigozhin himself remains free after a deal that was supposed to send him into exile.

He was last seen earlier this week, on the desert plains of Mali in western Africa, a Wagner stronghold. 

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.