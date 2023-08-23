Top Russian General, Missing for Months, Is Fired Over Wagner Uprising

A top Russian general linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mercenary army has been fired as air force chief in continuing fallout from the Wagner Group military uprising.

Gen. Sergei Surovikin – nicknamed “General Armageddon” – hadn’t been seen since he issued a public call for Prigozhin’s troops to lay down their arms in the opening hours of the Wagner mutiny on June 23.



But multiple reports suggested that Surovkin had advance knowledge that Prigozhin would march on Moscow and failed to warn the Kremlin. CNN reported that the general was among 30 other senior military and intelligence officials listed on documents as “VIP” members of Wagner — unpaid close associates of the private army.



He disappeared after the mutiny, and reportedly was arrested a day after it fizzled. “They grabbed him by the balls,” one source told the Moscow Times.

Surovikin was among possibly scores of officers interrogated.



On Tuesday, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, citing an anonymous source, reported that Surovikin had been replaced atop the Russian Aerospace Forces by Col. Gen. Viktor Afzalov.

“They say that he was relieved of his post on August 18 by a closed decree,” Ksenia Sobchak, the influencer daughter of a politician close to President Vladimir Putin, said on Telegram.

“The family still has no contact with him.”

Last month, a member of Russia’s ruling party said Surovikin was “currently resting.”

Surovikin was replaced as commander of Russian forces in January, and had served in Syria, where Russian bombs reportedly killed 5,700 civilians over two years.



While the general is facing the music over Wagner’s challenge to Putin, Prigozhin himself remains free after a deal that was supposed to send him into exile.



He was last seen earlier this week, on the desert plains of Mali in western Africa, a Wagner stronghold.