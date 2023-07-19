Top Meta Executive Downplays AI Existential Threat to Humanity

One of Meta’s top executives believes the acceleration of artificial intelligence technology over the last year is a tale of style over substance — and that the technology is not nearly as advanced as some people believe.



Speaking on the BBC's Today Program on Wednesday, Nick Clegg, former UK deputy prime minister and now Meta’s president of global affairs, said, “in many ways, [AI models] are quite stupid [and the] hype has somewhat run ahead of the technology."



“The point Nick was making is that current-gen LLMs [large language models] aren’t superintelligent and not the type of tech that some folks are saying could spell the end of humanity,” a Meta spokesperson said in response to The Messenger’s request for comment on Clegg’s pronouncement.



Meta executive Clegg also directly challenged the idea that AI will cause human extinction, a fear voiced by some of the biggest players in the industry: “I think a lot of the sort of existential warnings or the warnings of existential threats relate to models that don't currently exist,” he said in the interview.



Clegg joined Meta in 2018 to shape the company’s government engagements.



The cold-water comments come a day after Meta released its large language model LlaMA 2 as open source, as well as announcing commercial partnerships with Microsoft and telecom giant Qualcomm. The company’s move ups the ante in the AI arms race.



But as the new technology accelerates, it is facing growing pushback from governments and industry unions who believe the pace of the innovation is dangerous as companies infringe on people's privacy and protected content to build their AI models. Other workers also worry that the technology will steal their jobs over the next decade — this is part of the reason why Hollywood screenwriters and actors unions are on strike, derailing the entire entertainment industry.