Top Meta Executive Downplays AI Existential Threat to Humanity

One of Meta’s top executives believes the acceleration of artificial intelligence technology over the last year is a tale of style over substance — and that the technology is not nearly as advanced as some people believe.
Speaking on the BBC's Today Program on Wednesday, Nick Clegg, former UK deputy prime minister and now Meta’s president of global affairs, said, “in many ways, [AI models] are quite stupid [and the] hype has somewhat run ahead of the technology."
“The point Nick was making is that current-gen LLMs [large language models] aren’t superintelligent and not the type of tech that some folks are saying could spell the end of humanity,” a Meta spokesperson said in response to The Messenger’s request for comment on Clegg’s pronouncement.
Meta executive Clegg also directly challenged the idea that AI will cause human extinction, a fear voiced by some of the biggest players in the industry: “I think a lot of the sort of existential warnings or the warnings of existential threats relate to models that don't currently exist,” he said in the interview.
Clegg joined Meta in 2018 to shape the company’s government engagements.
The cold-water comments come a day after Meta released its large language model LlaMA 2 as open source, as well as announcing commercial partnerships with Microsoft and telecom giant Qualcomm. The company’s move ups the ante in the AI arms race.
But as the new technology accelerates, it is facing growing pushback from governments and industry unions who believe the pace of the innovation is dangerous as companies infringe on people's privacy and protected content to build their AI models. Other workers also worry that the technology will steal their jobs over the next decade — this is part of the reason why Hollywood screenwriters and actors unions are on strike, derailing the entire entertainment industry.
- Existential Threats: Attitudes Toward AI Are Dangerously Similar to Climate Change
- Meta Brings AI LlaMa 2 to Microsoft and Telecom Giant Qualcomm
- Meta Q2 Earnings Are Up as Company Looks to an AI-Powered Future
- Meta Targets Content Moderators in Latest Round of Layoffs: Report
- Meta ‘to End News Availability’ on Facebook in Canada
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews