Top Louisiana Pediatrician Leaves State Over Anti-LGBTQ Laws, Says Actions Have ‘Ramifications’

A top Louisiana pediatrician specializing in heart conditions says he's moving to New York after the state passed a slew of bills targeting the rights of LGBTQ people, WDSU reports.

Dr. Jake Kleinmahon told the news station that he, his husband and their two children are moving to New York after 12 years in Louisiana due to the state’s new legislation.

“I think lawmakers need to understand the ramifications of the bills they put forward,” Kleinmahon told WDSU.

Lawmakers recently passed three bills that take aim at LGBTQ people, all of which were vetoed by Gov. John Bel Edwards. One veto, however, was successfully overturned and in 2024 a new law will go into effect banning gender-affirming care for minors.

Starting Jan. 1 of next year, minors will not be able to access puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgery.

"In my worst nightmare, I could never imagine a situation where I felt like we were living somewhere in the United States our family was no longer welcome,” Kleinmahon said.

Kleinmahon works at Ochsner Hospital for Children in New Orleans where he is the medical director overseeing pediatric heart transplant, heart failure and ventricular assist device programs. He says he's only one of three doctors in the state specialized in that area.

“The fact that me leaving is going to leave somewhat of a hole for medical care has been quite distressing,” he told WDSU. “If these discriminatory laws continue, the state of Louisiana is going to lose talent, they are going to lose skilled professionals, and frankly, I don’t think the state can afford to.”

Kleinmahon first announced his decision to leave in an Instagram post on July 31. He said he accepted a position at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Long Island, New York and he and his family intend to move there by the end of the month.

He explained in the post that he and his husband have watched legislators continue to target LGBTQ rights and said “the message is very clear” and the two “discussed at length the benefits of continuing to live in the South, as well as the toll that it takes on our family.”

“Because of this, we are leaving Louisiana,” Kleinmahon wrote. “Our children come first. We cannot continue to raise them in this environment.”