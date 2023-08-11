Top Florida Education Official Skips Meeting About State’s New Black History Standards - The Messenger
Top Florida Education Official Skips Meeting About State’s New Black History Standards

Hundreds of lawmakers, parents, educators and school board members crowded into a Miami church to raise concerns

Mark Moore
A placard for Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz at a Miami church where a town hall was held to discuss the state’s new controversial Black history standards. Diaz was a no-show at the forum.AP photo/Daniel Cozen

The Florida education commissioner, the architect of the state's new Black history standards that requires teachers to instruct middle-school students that slaves “developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit," was a no-show at a highly publicized meeting in Miami Thursday evening to address the policy. 

The commissioner, Manny Diaz, was absent at the town hall despite organizers saying he had previously agreed to attend.

Hundreds of lawmakers, teachers, parents, and school board  members crowded into a church in Miami Gardens to question him about the standards unveiled in July. 

Organizers of the forum, including Democratic state Sen. Shevrin Jones, said they advertised his presence on fliers and promoted the event for weeks. 

A placard bearing Diaz's name adored a podium set up for him. 

But Diaz, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year to run the education department, said he informed the organizers that he wouldn't be attending. 

"There was nothing sudden about my inability to attend Senator Jones’s town hall. As I told the senator last week, I will be visiting schools throughout the state to welcome back students, parents and teachers for the first day of school," Diaz said on X, once known as Twitter, Wednesday night.

Jones blasted Diaz for failing to show and defend the controversial new standards.

"It's not just his actions. I also think it's the actions of the Governor.  I think it's extremely clear that they're bold enough to put these policies out but they're not bold enough to face the people," he told CBS 4 in Miami.

Jones' legislative colleague, state Sen. Dr. Rosalind Osgood, was blunter.

"It's a coward move to kind of just back out at the last minute," she told CBS 4.

The Black history standards are one of the many changes Florida has made, including blocking AP classes on African-American history from being taught in high schools, and the DeSantis administration's "Stop WOKE Act," which restricts discussions on race in schools and by corporations.

DeSantis, a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, defended the new Black history standards to reporters last month.

 “They're probably going to show that some of the folks [slaves] that eventually parlayed, you know, being a blacksmith into doing things later in life," he said, referring further questions to the Department of Education. 

The President of the United Teachers of Dade Karla Hernandez-Mats criticized the curriculum said educators are confused about what they're allowed to teach. 

"For us to be sitting here in 2023 and trying to say that there was a benefit to slavery is appalling,” she told NBC 6 Miami. "It is absurd to continue to see these racist actions."

"School is about to start,” Hernandez-Mats said. “Teachers have this chilling effect right now because they don't know what is appropriate and what is not appropriate."

With the Associated Press

