Top Draft Pick Bryce Young Agrees to Contract with Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers selected Bryce Young with the first overall pick in April's NFL Draft. Now, he is officially under contract with the franchise.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday afternoon that Young and Carolina have agreed on a four-year, fully guaranteed, $37.9 million contract. NFL Network's Ian Rapaport reported that Young will receive $24.6 million in an up-front signing bonus.

Rookies report to Panthers training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Saturday. The first official practice of training camp is on July 26.

Young was drafted by Carolina on the heels of a superb collegiate career at Alabama. In two seasons as the starter, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner threw for 79 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. With Young at the helm, the Crimson Tide lost to Georgia in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship and beat Kansas State in the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Since 2011, NFL rookie earnings have been limited by the collectively-bargained rookie wage scale.

Young has not been named Carolina's starter yet, but is currently ahead of veteran quarterback Andy Dalton and second-year pro Matt Corral. Last month, first-year head coach Frank Reich said Young is "showing everything you want to see."

"I'm grateful to have the opportunity that I have, Young said last month. "I still

The Panthers open the season on Sept. 10 at the Atlanta Falcons.