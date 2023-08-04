Top Cop Recounts Kai Cenat Union Square Nightmare: ‘People Were Bleeding From Their Heads, Their Faces; People Were Suffering’

The massive crowd that swarmed Union Square Friday in the hopes of catching a glimpse of Twitch influencer Kai Cenat at his PlayStation 5 giveaway quickly became volatile and aggressive, police recounted at a press conference later.

Thousands of fans jockeying for position within the mob quickly turned on each other in the crush, as well as on members of the public and police, authorities said.

Fans were "dancing, [then] throwing things at each other, hurting each other," said NYPD's Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey.

Several "broke into" a construction site at the park began throwing items they found there — paint cans, bottles, rocks — and were walking around with shovels, axes and tools from the site, he said.

They were also "lighting fireworks and they were throwing them toward each other" and at police who rushed to the scene, he added.

"People were bleeding from their heads, from their faces ... people were suffering out here," Maddrey said. "There were a lot of people, it was uncontrolled."

Those in the crush were having panic and asthma attacks, he recounted.

Police were pelted with objects and injured, yet "exercised great restraint" as they ultimately brought the crowd under control, said Maddrey. Some fans were still roaming nearby streets in packs, he said, tracked by police and department drones.

The massive, excited crowd "speaks to the power of social media and the danger of social media," Maddrey emphasized.

"We can't allow this to happen again in the future," he added.

"We're not against young people having a good time, but it can't be to this level where it’s dangerous," he said.

Cenat was removed from the crowd and arrested, along with several others. Maddrey said they filled a city bus, but did not have exact numbers.

Maddrey did not cite any specific charges against Cenat, but did mention discussing "inciting a riot."