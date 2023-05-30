The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Top China Scientist Won’t Rule Out COVID-19 Lab Leak Theory

    The man who led China's CDC said "we really don't know where the virus came from”

    Dan Morrison and Lili Pike
    NOEL CELIS / GETTY IMAGES

    The former head of China’s Centers for Disease Control said he couldn't dismiss the possibility that the Covid-19 pandemic was caused by a laboratory leak, BBC reported Tuesday. 

    "You can always suspect anything. That's science,” George Gao, an internationally recognized virologist, told the BBC for a new podcast series about the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Don't rule out anything.”

    The pandemic's origins have been hotly debated and investigated since the virus first emerged in late 2019. The fundamental question: Did the coronavirus infect humans via animals kept at a crowded wildlife market in Wuhan, China, or did it leak into the public following an accident at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, or some other lab? 

    Gao led China's initial response to the pandemic and has rarely spoken publicly about its origins. In April he told an international conference that “the whole area is too sensitive. There is too much politicization. We must focus on science.” His comments to the BBC, while not supportive of the lab leak theory, have rekindled the debate over the pandemic's origin.

    Other prominent scientists - Anthony Fauci among them - have also said they cannot rule out the lab-leak theory, but for a Chinese scientist to do so is unusual if not unprecedented. The British writer Simon Schama, author of a new book on the history of pandemics, called Tuesday's BBC report “misleading sensationalism...‘not ruling out’ a lab leak does NOT mean there's any evidence for it.”

    The latest theories

    Last summer a group of scientists published a pair of extensive, peer-reviewed papers in the journal Science which provided the strongest evidence to date that animals kept at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, site of a major outbreak in December 2019, were the mostly likely ground zero for the pandemic. The authors provided photographic evidence and genetic analysis which they said showed that transmission from an infected animal to human victims - and thus the pandemic itself - had begun at the market. The World Health Organization has said that while animal origin remains the strongest theory, the possibility of a lab leak should be investigated.

    The debate heated up again this year when the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Energy Department had concluded in a confidential report - though only with "low confidence" - that Covid-19 had most likely escaped from a lab. On March 1, FBI Director Christopher Wray said that his agency also subscribed to the lab-leak theory, and noted that Chinese officials had worked to “thwart and obfuscate” an international investigation into the virus’s origins. Beijing denied this.

    But U.S. intelligence remains divided. According to a summary released by the office of the Director of National Intelligence in 2021, four other “elements” of the intelligence community, and the National Intelligence Council, had assessed with “low confidence” that the pandemic “was most likely caused by natural exposure to an animal.” An updated intelligence assessment is expected to be declassified and released to the public in June.

    Gao, who is currently vice-president of the National Natural Science Foundation of China, revealed in the BBC interview that Chinese authorities had investigated the possibility of a leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology after the outbreak, telling BBC that the lab "was double-checked by the experts in the field." Though he had not seen a report on the investigation, Gao said he’d heard that no evidence had been found to implicate the virology institute.

    "I think their conclusion is that they are following all the protocols,” he told the BBC. “They haven't found [any] wrongdoing."

    "We really don't know where the virus came from,” Gao said. “The question is still open."

