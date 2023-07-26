Top Army Officer at West Point Suspended From Duties (Exclusive)
The military academy and Army garrison in New York said Col. Anthony Bianchi was sidelined from his duties for alleged conduct pending an investigation
The top commander of the West Point U.S. Army garrison and military academy, Colonel Anthony J. Bianchi, has been suspended, The Messenger has learned.
In a statement to The Messenger, the U.S. Military Academy's Public Affairs Office confirmed the suspension of the highly decorated commander — who deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom between 2007 and 2008 and to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2012 and 2013.
They provided no information on what prompted the suspension.
"U.S. Army Garrison West Point Commander has been suspended of his duties for alleged conduct pending the outcome of an investigation," reads the brief statement.
- Photo Agency Claims Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Were ‘Not in Immediate Danger at Any Point’ During Car Chase
- Yankees Rookie Hopeful Anthony Volpe Said to Shell Out $2 Million for Central Park West Pad
- White House Cocaine Was Found in ‘Work Area of the West Wing’
- Putin’s War on the West Threatens to Destroy the Sahel
Bianchi could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.
He had been scheduled to speak today at the West Point Community Fair.
Bianchi, who is from Tampa, Florida, was commissioned in "the Field Artillery from the United States Military Academy, West Point in 1997," where he majored in Systems Engineering, according to his biography.
He also played Army Football.
Bianchi's awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Air Assault badge, the Airborne badge and the Army Staff Identification badge.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews