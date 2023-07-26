Top Army Officer at West Point Suspended From Duties (Exclusive)

The top commander of the West Point U.S. Army garrison and military academy, Colonel Anthony J. Bianchi, has been suspended, The Messenger has learned.

In a statement to The Messenger, the U.S. Military Academy's Public Affairs Office confirmed the suspension of the highly decorated commander — who deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom between 2007 and 2008 and to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2012 and 2013.

They provided no information on what prompted the suspension.

"U.S. Army Garrison West Point Commander has been suspended of his duties for alleged conduct pending the outcome of an investigation," reads the brief statement.

Bianchi could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

He had been scheduled to speak today at the West Point Community Fair.

Colonel Anthony J. Bianchi U.S. Army

Bianchi, who is from Tampa, Florida, was commissioned in "the Field Artillery from the United States Military Academy, West Point in 1997," where he majored in Systems Engineering, according to his biography.

He also played Army Football.

Bianchi's awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Air Assault badge, the Airborne badge and the Army Staff Identification badge.