Tommy Fleetwood, Emiliano Grillo and Christo Lamprecht Tied for Lead After First Round at Open Championship

Day one is complete at the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, and it is still anyone’s tournament to win in Hoylake, England.



The lead is held by Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, Argentinian Emiliano Grillo and South African amateur Christo Lamprecht at five-under 66, with 31 players within four shots of that trio.



Fleetwood, one of the best players yet to win a major, was clinical in his opening round of 66. The 32-year-old Englishman played his opening nine in one-under 34, then turned it on coming home. Birdies on 11, 14, 15 and 16 propelled Fleetwood to the top of the leaderboard. His birdie putt on 16, a 26-footer, served as a fitting capper to the day.



Grillo bogeyed two of his first three holes, but got hot with five birdies on the back nine. This is his seventh Open Championship, with his best finish being a tie for 12th twice—in 2016 and 2021.

He finished his round by holing a 51-footer for birdie.

Then, there is Lamprecht. At 6-foot-8, the 22-year-old is taller than Phil Blackmar, the tallest player to win a PGA Tour event at 6-foot-7. With seven birdies against just two bogeys, including a chip-in on the 13th, the Georgia Tech senior showed a lot of promise to go along with his lanky frame.



“I just personally think I believe in myself, and I guess stepping on to the first tee box if you're a professional or a competitor, you should be believing that you should be the best standing there,” Lambrecht said.



Heavyweights and dark horses lurk behind the leaders. France’s Antoine Rozner, ranked 139th in the Official World Golf Ranking, shot four-under 67, a score matched by Spain’s Adrian Otaegui, the 95th-ranked player in the world, and world No. 26 Brian Harman.



The 2009 Open champion Stewart Cink, 50, proved that age is just a number with a three-under 68, tied with U.S. Open winner Wyndam Clark, European Ryder Cup team member Alex Noren and six-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa, India's Shubhankar Sharma and Scotland's Michael Stewart.



A shot behind that crew is Jordan Spieth, the 2017 Open champion at Royal Birkdale Golf Club. Despite a double bogey at the eighth and a bogey at the par-five 18th, Spieth finished at two-under 69 thanks to five birdies. Also at two-under are Englishman Matthew Jordan and world No. 36 Si Woo Kim, among others.



Just a shot back of Spieth and company are some of the biggest names in the game. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, five-time major winner Brooks Koepka, 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, young Norwegian star Viktor Hovland and Ryder Cup teammates Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele all fired one-under 70s.



Pre-tournament favorite Rory McIlroy did not come out of the gates firing, but remained within striking distance with an even-par 71.



There were also some disappointments. Two-time PGA champion Justin Thomas, out of form for most of this season, struggled mightily in an 11-over 82, while defending champion Cameron Smith (72), Tony Finau (73), Collin Morikawa (73), Jon Rahm (74), Bryson Dechambeau (74) and Dustin Johnson (74) failed to break par.



Here is the full leaderboard after day one. Coverage Friday is from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on USA.