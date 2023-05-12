Tom Brady in Talks to Become Part Owner of Raiders: Report

Recently retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady is considering a potential deal to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report published Friday by ESPN.
Brady, who racked up seven Super Bowl wins with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has reportedly been in deep discussions for weeks over the possible partnership with Raiders owner Mark Davis, sources told the sports news outlet.
The sources said, however, that while talks could soon reach a resolution, the deal is still being negotiated.
Brady's involvement with the franchise would not grant him any oversight on football-related matters in the club, nor would he receive operational control, according to a source ESPN described as having "direct knowledge of the situation."
- ‘Mission: Impossible’ Director Opened Up About Tom Cruise’s On-Set Outburst
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Gavin Newsom of Encouraging ‘Violence’ Against Her Over Bowman Spat
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being Moved
- Tom Brady Honors Exes Gisele Bundchen and Bridget Moynahan in Mother’s Day Post
- Debt Ceiling Talks Likely to Resume Tuesday
Both the NFL and Brady's agent declined to comment on the matter to ESPN. A Raiders spokesperson did not respond to inquires from the outlet.
The deal, if finalized, would mark the second in months that Brady has entered a business arraignment with Davis for a sports franchise.
Brady said in March he purchased a stake in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, of which Davis is the primary owner, according to ESPN.
Even if the two parties settle on terms for the Raiders transaction, the agreement won't be finished just yet. As is required with minority and majority owners in the NFL, a minimum of 24 current team owners would have to sign off on Brady's limited partnership, per ESPN.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews