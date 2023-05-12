The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Tom Brady in Talks to Become Part Owner of Raiders: Report

    Brady already has a stake in Vegas' NBA team.

    Published
    Christopher Gavin
    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

    Recently retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady is considering a potential deal to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report published Friday by ESPN.

    Brady, who racked up seven Super Bowl wins with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has reportedly been in deep discussions for weeks over the possible partnership with Raiders owner Mark Davis, sources told the sports news outlet.

    The sources said, however, that while talks could soon reach a resolution, the deal is still being negotiated.

    Brady's involvement with the franchise would not grant him any oversight on football-related matters in the club, nor would he receive operational control, according to a source ESPN described as having "direct knowledge of the situation."

    Both the NFL and Brady's agent declined to comment on the matter to ESPN. A Raiders spokesperson did not respond to inquires from the outlet.

    The deal, if finalized, would mark the second in months that Brady has entered a business arraignment with Davis for a sports franchise.

    Brady said in March he purchased a stake in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, of which Davis is the primary owner, according to ESPN.

    Even if the two parties settle on terms for the Raiders transaction, the agreement won't be finished just yet. As is required with minority and majority owners in the NFL, a minimum of 24 current team owners would have to sign off on Brady's limited partnership, per ESPN.

