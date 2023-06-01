Toilet Paper, Spoons and Tents Are Trashing Mount Everest, Sherpa’s Video Shows

A Mount Everest sherpa blames climbers for leaving the camp below the peak in bad shape.
Tenzi Sherpa posted a video of the mess on Instagram. “The dirtiest camp I have ever seen,” he wrote. “I feel so sad every time.”
He says that the trash includes tents, empty oxygen bottles, steel bowls, spoons and toilet paper.
He blames expedition companies that climbers hire to lead trips and wants the government to punish those that leave trash on the mountain.
Everest Today covers mountaineering on the peak.
It reposted the video with the comment, “Disheartening to see the accumulation of garbage.”
Trash is an ongoing problem on the mountain.
National Geographic has dubbed it “The World’s Highest Garbage Dump”. It says that more than 600 people attempt to summit Mount Everest in the short climbing season every year.
Each climber generates an estimated 18 pounds of trash during their time on the mountain.
There have been several efforts to clean Everest over the years. A 2011, initiative removed more than 8 tons of trash from the mountain.
