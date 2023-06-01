The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Toilet Paper, Spoons and Tents Are Trashing Mount Everest, Sherpa’s Video Shows

    'The dirtiest camp I have ever seen,' a sherpa said

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Trash on Everest https://jafcomms.atlassian.net/browse/VIS-686 Tenzi Sherpa / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX Tenzi Sherpa/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX

    A Mount Everest sherpa blames climbers for leaving the camp below the peak in bad shape.

    Tenzi Sherpa posted a video of the mess on Instagram. “The dirtiest camp I have ever seen,” he wrote.  “I feel so sad every time.”

    He says that the trash includes tents, empty oxygen bottles, steel bowls, spoons and toilet paper.

    He blames expedition companies that climbers hire to lead trips and wants the government to punish those that leave trash on the mountain. 

    Read More

    Everest Today covers mountaineering on the peak.

    It reposted the video with the comment, “Disheartening to see the accumulation of garbage.”

    Trash is an ongoing problem on the mountain.

    National Geographic has dubbed it “The World’s Highest Garbage Dump”. It says that more than 600 people attempt to summit Mount Everest in the short climbing season every year.

    Each climber generates an estimated 18 pounds of trash during their time on the mountain.

    There have been several efforts to clean Everest over the years.  A 2011, initiative removed more than 8 tons of trash from the mountain.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.