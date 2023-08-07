Toddler Shot in Head While Sleeping After Stray Bullet Breaks Through Wall of New Orleans Apartment

A 3-year-old Louisiana boy is alive but in critical condition after being shot in the head this weekend while he was asleep in bed.

Local stations, including WDSU and WSFA, reported that Javonte Shelton, a 22-year-old neighbor, was arrested by New Orleans Police for firing the bullet that struck the sleeping child in the head.

Shelton lives in a neighboring apartment. He allegedly told investigators he was "dry firing" the weapon early Sunday morning when it discharged.

The bullet went through the wall and into the adjacent apartment, striking the boy in his bed.

The boy, whose name has not been released, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Shelton has been charged with single counts of second-degree battery and obstruction of justice. He posted $55,000 for his release.

Attempts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful Monday. It was unclear if he had entered pleas to the charges, or if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.